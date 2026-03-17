Camfil Featured in Manufacturing Marvels™ Showcasing Cleaner, Safer Operations

Camfil APC Manufacturing Marvels Video

Video spotlights Jonesboro, Arkansas facility, ISO-certified processes and advanced air filtration innovations.

Being featured on Manufacturing Marvels highlights our quality-driven production methods and dust collection systems that help customers operate cleaner, safer and more efficiently.” — Randi Huckaby, Product Manager, Camfil APC

JONESBORO, AR, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camfil was featured in the Manufacturing Marvels™ video series, highlighting its air pollution control solutions designed to improve indoor air quality and support cleaner, safer and more efficient manufacturing environments.The episode showcases Camfil’s capabilities, ranging from dust and fume collection to mist extraction, which support a wide variety of industrial applications, including those that produce dangerous combustible dust.The video was filmed at the company’s state-of-the-art Jonesboro facility, where it manufactures advanced industrial air filters and dust collection systems.The segment also recognizes Camfil’s rigorous safety and quality processes that support multiple ISO certifications. The company’s streamlined manufacturing methods include computer numeric control systems and certified welders to ensure precision and compliance across operations.The feature also spotlights Camfil’s trademarked HemiPleatfiltration technology that revolutionized air pollution control by delivering high-efficiency performance in a filter designed to last up to twice as long as competing products. The recently released OmniPleatfilter technology builds on that innovation with even higher performance.The video also notes that the Jonesboro facility is home to an advanced research and development laboratory, where specialized equipment is used to identify and analyze customers’ dust and verify filter performance with standardized ASHRAE testing.“Industrial facilities need clean air solutions that protect people and equipment, and that’s exactly what we build in Jonesboro,” said Randi Huckaby, Product Manager–Dry Filtration APC Engineer, Research & Development at Camfil APC. “Being featured on Manufacturing Marvels highlights our quality-driven production methods and dust collection systems that help customers operate cleaner, safer and more efficiently.”View the video here: https://camfilapc.com/manufacturing-marvels-camfil/ About Camfil Air Pollution ControlCamfil is a leading manufacturer of dust, mist and fume collection equipment for industrial applications. The company maintains manufacturing facilities in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and provides technical support, installation and maintenance services throughout the United States. Camfil is part of the global Camfil Group, recognized worldwide for innovation in air filtration technology and commitment to industrial safety and clean air solutions. For more information, visit camfilapc.com/ or call 833-331-0311.

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