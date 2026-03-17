Ed Gumbrecht Releases New Single ‘Giant Problems’ on St. Patrick's Day

Cover art by Deb Walley

First glimpse of upcoming album Tall Tales

the biggest conflicts require fresh perspectives” — Ed Gumbrecht

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter Ed Gumbrecht celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with the release of his new single, “ Giant Problems ,” a spirited retelling of the classic Irish legend of Finn McCool and the Scottish giant Benandonner. The song will appear on Gumbrecht’s upcoming album Tall Tales, a collection of story-driven songs inspired by larger-than-life characters and themes.In Gumbrecht’s fresh take on the famous tale, Finn McCool attempts to win over his fearsome rival with hospitality rather than force when Finn’s clever partner Oonagh steps in with a practical plan that brings the giants’ standoff to an unexpected and memorable conclusion.Musically, “Giant Problems” blends Gumbrecht’s narrative songwriting with beautiful fiddle work from Morganeve Swain , whose lively playing brings the Irish setting to life and adds a celebratory spirit befitting the holiday release.“‘Giant Problems’ is a reminder that the biggest conflicts require fresh perspectives,” says Gumbrecht.The single arrives March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) on all major streaming platforms and offers listeners an early taste of Tall Tales, Gumbrecht’s forthcoming album of adventurous songs.Listeners are encouraged to stream, share, and add “Giant Problems” to their St. Patrick’s Day playlists, and follow Ed Gumbrecht for more music and stories from the upcoming Tall Tales release.Listen: Available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platformsArtist: Ed GumbrechtSingle: “Giant Problems”Album: Tall Tales (forthcoming)

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