Spring New Music: 'Walk Around' by Ed Gumbrecht Streams on All Music Services April 16

Cover by Deb Walley

Singer-songwriter Ed Gumbrecht returns with a fiesty new single, Walk Around, arriving April 16 as a preview of his upcoming album, Tall Tales.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team at Ed Gumbrecht Music have a fresh new release, “ Walk Around ,” which captures the pulse of a bright Spring day. The song is an energetic stroll through busy streets with an encouraging friend. Here Gumbrecht’s signature blend of clever lyrics and sharp, painterly detail is in high form. The song offers a refreshing tonic to the cooped up pressures of today’s workday grind.Driven by a catchy, inviting chorus, “Walk Around” pulls listeners into its rhythm and perspective—finding freedom and fun in the act of getting outside.Set against the broader canvas of Tall Tales , the single hints at an album rich with storytelling, character, and atmosphere—hallmarks of Gumbrecht’s growing catalog, which continues to resonate with millions of listeners around the world.“Walk Around” will be available on all major streaming platforms April 16.

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