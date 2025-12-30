Submit Release
News Search

There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,165 in the last 365 days.

'Happy New Year Anyway' Rings Out Old, Welcomes New

Cover - Happy New Year Anyway

cover art, Deb Walley Design

Prolific Artist Issues Special Holiday Track

Here's a quiet celebration of the year behind us, and an expectant look at what looms ahead.”
— Ed Gumbrecht
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Ed Gumbrecht closes out the year with a new single release, “Happy New Year Anyway,” arriving New Year's Eve on all major streaming platforms — just in time for the annual moment between endings and beginnings.

“Happy New Year Anyway” leans into the subtle truths of the season: a mix of relief, gratitude, hope, and unresolved feelings. The song acknowledges that not every year ends neatly — and not every listener arrives at January 1st feeling victorious.

With uniquely crafted guitar, piano and vocal refrains, and built on Gumbrecht’s signature blend of folk, indie, and rock influences, the track balances warmth with honesty, offering a message that feels both personal and universal. It’s a song for listeners taking stock, letting go, or simply raising a glass despite it all.

"Here's a quiet celebration of the year behind us, and an expectant look at what looms ahead" says Gumbrecht.

“Happy New Year Anyway” continues Gumbrecht’s tradition of releasing music that values storytelling and emotional resonance with lyrical and melodic clarity. The single fits naturally alongside his growing catalog of reflective, human-scale songs that reward close listening. This is music for sharing.

The track is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming services.



About Ed Gumbrecht

Ed Gumbrecht is a singer-songwriter team with indie-folk and rock roots. His music streams worldwide garnering over three million global plays. He continues to release new music at a prolific pace, with a new album, "Tall Tales" expected in May of 2026

Media
Ed Gumbrecht, LLC
+1 860-510-3888
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

'Happy New Year Anyway' Rings Out Old, Welcomes New

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.