'Happy New Year Anyway' Rings Out Old, Welcomes New

Prolific Artist Issues Special Holiday Track

Here's a quiet celebration of the year behind us, and an expectant look at what looms ahead.” — Ed Gumbrecht

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter Ed Gumbrecht closes out the year with a new single release, “ Happy New Year Anyway,” arriving New Year's Eve on all major streaming platforms — just in time for the annual moment between endings and beginnings.“Happy New Year Anyway” leans into the subtle truths of the season: a mix of relief, gratitude, hope, and unresolved feelings. The song acknowledges that not every year ends neatly — and not every listener arrives at January 1st feeling victorious.With uniquely crafted guitar, piano and vocal refrains, and built on Gumbrecht’s signature blend of folk, indie, and rock influences, the track balances warmth with honesty, offering a message that feels both personal and universal. It’s a song for listeners taking stock, letting go, or simply raising a glass despite it all."Here's a quiet celebration of the year behind us, and an expectant look at what looms ahead" says Gumbrecht.“Happy New Year Anyway” continues Gumbrecht’s tradition of releasing music that values storytelling and emotional resonance with lyrical and melodic clarity. The single fits naturally alongside his growing catalog of reflective, human-scale songs that reward close listening. This is music for sharing.The track is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming services.About Ed GumbrechtEd Gumbrecht is a singer-songwriter team with indie-folk and rock roots. His music streams worldwide garnering over three million global plays. He continues to release new music at a prolific pace, with a new album, "Tall Tales" expected in May of 2026

