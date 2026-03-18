Zoup! Gains Industry Recognition as Growth Accelerates

Zoup! Specialty Products Zoup! was named to Bain & Company’s 2026 Insurgent Brands list and included on Instacart’s 2025 Fastest Growing Emerging Brands list Zoup!'s thoughtfully crafted broth, concentrate and soup offerings

Named to Bain & Company’s Insurgent Brands List and Instacart’s Fastest Growing Emerging Brands List

From pioneering gourmet broths in glass jars to introducing our new organic bone broths, we’re proud of the energy our team has brought to the category.” — Eric Ersher, founder and CEO of Zoup! Specialty Products

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zoup! Specialty Products is meeting consumer demand and driving expansion across retail in the soup and broth category with its high-quality products and innovative launches. Zoup! ranks among brand velocity leaders in the broth category and is the fastest growing soup brand in Total U.S. MULO + Natural for the 52 WE 2/22/26 (Source: SPINS).Reflecting this success, Zoup! was recently named to Bain & Company’s 2026 Insurgent Brands list , which highlights independent consumer product companies outperforming their categories, and was included on Instacart’s 2025 Fastest Growing Emerging Brands list . The company has also been featured on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America since 2019.A consistent winner in blind, side-by-side taste tests, Zoup! products are designed to bring flavor and convenience to everyday cooking. The product portfolio was recently rebranded with a fresh new look and includes premium sipping broths, homestyle heat-and-eat soups, and Culinary Concentrate™ broth bases. Built on a 25-year culinary heritage, Zoup! has earned strong repeat purchases from consumers seeking high-quality pantry staples and continues to expand its offerings with new USDA Certified Organic Bone Broths, White Chicken Chili, and Reduced Sodium Bone Broths.“Broth is foundational and fundamental culturally and culinarily, and we are excited about further innovation in the category,” said Eric Ersher, founder and CEO of Zoup! Specialty Products. “From pioneering gourmet broths in glass jars to introducing our new organic bone broths, we’re proud of the energy our team has brought to the category. The momentum we’re seeing shows there’s tremendous opportunity to keep raising the bar.”Zoup! products are available at over 20,000 retail locations across the U.S. and online. To learn more, visit ZoupBroth.com or follow @ZoupOfficial on Instagram and Facebook.###

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