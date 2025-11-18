SEOPS Expands Its LaunchLock Prime Program with New European Capacity for Axient Systems B.V.

SEOPS secures a dedicated Isar Aerospace Spectrum mission to support its role as primary launch integrator for the Scalea Space Mission-as-a-Service offering

Customers can hand off specific functions—such as launch procurement, hardware, integration, or mission management—or have SEOPS coordinate the full launch lifecycle.” — Evan Hoyt, Executive Vice President at SEOPS

BREMEN, GERMANY, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEOPS today announced during SpaceTech Expo it has purchased a dedicated launch on Isar Aerospace’s ‘Spectrum’ rocket. Targeted for launch in 2028, this marks SEOPS’ first collaboration with Isar Aerospace, expanding the company’s European launch capabilities. Through SEOPS’ LaunchLock Prime program, customers like Axient Systems B.V. gain access to SEOPS’ pre-secured capacity, trusted provider network, and engineering support under a single contract, while retaining full control over vehicle selection, mission cadence, and hardware compatibility. The LaunchLock Prime program is a customized, multi-mission framework designed to reduce procurement complexity and broaden access to launch capacity.The 'Spectrum' launch represents the first European launch under the LaunchLock Prime program, providing new capacity for SEOPS customers while reinforcing Isar Aerospace's growing role in Europe's small-launch market."We built LaunchLock Prime as a modular framework," said Evan Hoyt, Executive Vice President at SEOPS. "Customers can hand off specific functions—such as launch procurement, hardware, integration, or mission management—or have SEOPS coordinate the full launch lifecycle. For Axient, the modular approach compliments their mission-as-a-service model and provides a low-risk access to space that can be tailored to the needs of individual customers across the European space industry.”Expanding European AccessUnder the agreement, SEOPS broadens the launch options available to its LaunchLock Prime customers, introducing European capacity through Isar Aerospace’s Spectrum rocket—a two-stage launcher operating from the Andøya Spaceport in Norway and capable of delivering up to 1,000 kilograms to LEO and 700 kilograms to SSO.“The global demand for launch capacity from Europe continues to accelerate as nations and industries recognize the strategic importance of independent access to space,” says Stella Guillen, Chief Commercial Officer of Isar Aerospace. “Isar Aerospace is committed to enabling our partners with scalable space capabilities that provide reliable and flexible access to orbit.”Constellation Expansion and CapabilitiesSEOPS’ LaunchLock Prime program provides Axient and its customers with a portfolio of launch options and pre-secured capacity. This model enables seamless collaboration between Axient’s mission customers and SEOPS’ global launch network, establishing a repeatable framework for future European constellation growth.“Assuring access to space is equally as important to our customers as delivering the spacecraft. Our partnership with SEOPS and their LaunchLock program assures access to space for our customers,” said Jay Kovacs, Managing Director Axient Systems B.V. “With SEOPS’ proven integration expertise and Isar’s European launch capacity, we now have multiple options and expanded capacity to offer our international mission customers.”Axient Systems, through its Scalea Space offering, provides a turnkey solution for government and commercial customers providing mission engineering, space vehicle, payload integration, launch services and operations in a cost-effective capability focused environment. Its approach leverages Axient’s Titan Forge Digital Mission Engineering Environment which implements digital engineer tools and techniques to model mission concepts, simulate capabilities, and ensure interoperability with other systems and space architectures. It provides a collaboration hub for the design, integration, and operation of new space capabilities. It allows multiple teams including payload providers and other sovereign capability providers to design and collaborate efficiently with a unified support team throughout the lifecycle.--About SEOPS - U.S.-owned and operated, SEOPS delivers integration and launch solutions for small satellites to LEO, cislunar, and beyond. With expertise from more than 400 satellite deployments—including for the U.S. Space Force, NASA, and NRO—SEOPS ensures payloads reach orbit efficiently and reliably. From launch capacity procurement to mission design, orbital transfer, and integration services, SEOPS provides end-to-end solutions for educational, scientific, and national security missions. For more information or to book your next launch, visit seops.space.About Isar Aerospace -The European space company Isar Aerospace offers launch services for transporting small and medium-sized satellites and satellite constellations into Earth orbit. The launch vehicles used to transport these satellites are developed, manufactured, and tested almost entirely in-house. Headquartered near Munich, Germany, Isar Aerospace was founded in 2018 and has grown to over 400 employees from more than 50 nations, working across 5 international locations. Private funding from international investors provides strong backing for the company’s pioneering approach to scale and industrialize launch vehicle production through vertical integration. More information: www.isaraerospace.com About Axient Systems B.V. – Netherlands-based Space Mission Integrator specializing in delivering space-based capabilities and mission solutions for government and commercial partners. Its Scalea Space Mission-as-a-Service offering builds upon the combined capabilities and expertise of Axient Systems, Blue Canyon Technologies, VDL ETG and SEOPS to provide European based turnkey space mission solutions. Its approach enables governments and companies to focus solely on achieving their space capability needs while they do the rest. For more information, visit us at https://axientsystems.nl or contact them at info@axientsystems.nl###

