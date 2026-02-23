Remondo Introduces Breakthrough Platform for Ultra-High Resolution Imaging at Scale

Remondo’s innovative Partial Aperture Imaging System (PAIS) delivers national-level image quality from a compact, deployable optical payload.

New LEO microsatellite payload delivers sub-30cm resolution at constellation-scale economics

We built Remondo to fundamentally change the paradigm by delivering ultra-high resolution imagery at a cost point that enables revisit persistence and scale.” — Ido Priel, CEO and co-founder of Remondo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Remondo today debuted a new class of space-based imaging technology during DGI 2026 , the premier conference for Geospatial Intelligence for Defense and Security for GEOINT leaders. The solution delivers sub-30 centimeter resolution from low-cost microsatellites in Lower Earth Orbit (LEO)—without the expense and complexity of traditional large-aperture systems.Founded in 2022, Remondo addresses a core challenge facing both commercial and government users: achieving sub-30 centimeter resolution with rapid revisit rates without the cost, procurement lead time, and complexity of traditional large-aperture satellite systems. The company’s solution features a novel 1.0-meter equivalent-aperture optical payload compatible with a wide range of microsatellite platforms. Remondo is currently preparing for its first on-orbit mission in 2027.“Governments, security organizations and commercial entities alike shouldn’t have to choose between resolution and affordability,” said Ido Priel, CEO and co-founder of Remondo. “We built Remondo to fundamentally change the paradigm by delivering ultra-high resolution imagery at a cost point that enables revisit persistence and scale. Our technology unlocks today’s technical and economic barriers to deliver near real-time intelligence from space.”At the center of Remondo’s platform is its innovative Partial Aperture Imaging System (PAIS), which delivers national-level image quality from a compact, deployable optical payload. The architecture significantly reduces satellite mass and volume, enabling constellation-based ISR missions including border security, maritime domain awareness, strategic infrastructure monitoring, and crisis response. The payload is designed for both sovereign ownership and data-as-a-service models, supporting in-country control over tasking, data custody, and operational timelines. A planned constellation architecture supports hourly revisit, enabling persistent awareness over many areas of interest.“The demand for persistent and affordable high resolution imagery in LEO has been a critical challenge that is growing faster than legacy architectures can support,” said Pat Antkowiak, Strategic Advisor, and former CTO of Northrop Grumman. “Remondo’s differentiated PAIS technology fundamentally changes the economics of space-based ISR, and the speed and quality of execution from this team reflects decades of experience delivering market-defining geospatial platforms.”Remondo is backed by venture capital firms 10D, Ace Capital Partners, 2i Ventures, Chartered Group, Starburst Ventures, Venture Israel, and multiple Israeli government grants totaling $20 million in June 2025, to support its first on-orbit mission and continued payload development. The company is led by a veteran team with experience across commercial space, national security, and remote sensing, combining government trust with commercial execution at companies such as Vantor, Northrop Grumman, BlackSky Global, MDA Space, Elbit Systems, and the Israeli National Space Program.“Remondo stood out because they’re not chasing incremental improvements to space-based ISR—their PAIS architecture changes the unit economics to make persistent ISR from space a reality,” said Amikam Norkin, Managing Partner at Ace Capital Partners, and former Commander of the Israeli Air and Space Force. “This is the kind of deep-tech innovation that can reshape the Earth-observation market.”Remondo is exhibiting at DGI London, Stand 19, where the team is meeting with government, commercial, and industry partners to discuss mission-specific ISR requirements. It is also participating in the conference’s highly anticipated “Dragon’s Den” pitch competition for new, emerging space solutions. The company has also unveiled its new website at remondo.com.About RemondoRemondo is transforming how the world sees Earth. The company delivers scalable, cost-effective optical payloads, remote sensing constellations, and actionable geospatial intelligence for defense, commercial, and AI-driven applications. By eliminating the traditional trade-off between image resolution and affordability, Remondo enables ultra-high-resolution, high-revisit imagery from low-cost LEO satellites—providing sharper insights and faster decision-making. Learn more at remondo.com.###

