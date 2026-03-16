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MDHow Raises $6 Million with Support from FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MDHow, an AI-powered healthcare platform that helps patients access personalized medical guidance and connect with suitable doctors, specialists, and insurance providers, has successfully raised $6 million with the support of FasterCapital, #1 online incubator/accelerator and venture builder MDHow is building a smarter and more accessible healthcare experience by using artificial intelligence to help patients better understand their symptoms, explore treatment options, and find the right healthcare professionals and insurance solutions based on their individual needs. The platform aims to reduce confusion, save time, and make healthcare navigation easier for patients seeking reliable and personalized support.The company addresses a growing challenge in the healthcare sector, where many individuals struggle with delayed access to medical advice, difficulty choosing the right provider, and uncertainty when reviewing insurance and treatment options. Through its AI-powered approach, MDHow offers a more seamless journey for patients and helps them make informed decisions with greater confidence.George Sarkis, Founder of MDHow, said:"We created MDHow to make healthcare guidance easier, faster, and more personalized for patients. Many people feel lost when trying to understand their health conditions or choose the right doctor or insurance provider. This funding will help us accelerate the development of the platform, enhance our AI capabilities, and expand our reach. We appreciate the support we received from FasterCapital during the fundraising process." Hesham Zreik , CEO of FasterCapital, said:"We are proud to have supported MDHow in raising $6 million. The company is tackling a real need in the market through an AI-powered platform that can simplify healthcare access and decision-making for patients. MDHow has strong potential, a meaningful vision, and an experienced team. We look forward to seeing the company grow further and create impact in the healthcare sector."Through its Raise Capital program , FasterCapital worked with MDHow in supporting its fundraising efforts and connecting the company with funding opportunities aligned with its growth plans. FasterCapital helps startups worldwide through programs focused on fundraising, product development, business growth, market expansion, and strategic support.With this new investment, MDHow plans to further develop its technology, improve its AI-driven recommendations, grow its network of healthcare partners, and strengthen its presence in the digital healthcare space.About MDHowMDHow is an AI-powered healthcare platform that provides personalized medical guidance and connects patients with the right doctors, specialists, and insurance providers. The company aims to simplify healthcare navigation and empower patients to make better-informed health decisions.About FasterCapitalFasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator based in Dubai, UAE. FasterCapital works with startups from different industries and supports them through a variety of programs including technical development, business growth, idea validation, and fundraising. FasterCapital has already helped more than 1400 companies worldwide.

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