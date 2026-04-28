FasterCapital Logo HasUsed

HasUsed Raises $3.8 Million Through FasterCapital to Build a Trusted Marketplace for Verified Second-Hand Products

We are proud to support HasUsed in raising $3.8 million and to participate in this round alongside other investors.” — Hesham Zreik

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HasUsed , a platform focused on verified second-hand products, sustainable consumption, and community-driven product reviews, has successfully raised $3.8 million through FasterCapital, the global venture builder and online incubator . The company had previously secured $800K in earlier investment, bringing strong momentum to its mission of building a more trusted, transparent, and sustainable second-hand marketplace.FasterCapital, along with other investors, participated in this funding round to support HasUsed’s growth, product development, market expansion, and verification technology. The new investment will help the company further develop its platform, improve seller and product verification, expand its AI-powered review aggregation system, and grow its community of buyers, sellers, and sustainability-focused users.HasUsed.com is building a comprehensive platform for buying and selling verified second-hand items. The platform also serves as a community-driven space where users can share reviews, product experiences, repair tips, and creative ways to reuse and repurpose pre-owned products. By combining a trusted marketplace with useful content and real user experiences, HasUsed aims to make second-hand buying safer, smarter, and more appealing to consumers.The second-hand market continues to grow as more consumers look for affordable and sustainable alternatives to buying new products. However, trust remains one of the biggest barriers. Buyers often hesitate because of concerns about misleading descriptions, counterfeit products, poor quality, or unreliable sellers. Sellers, on the other hand, often struggle to prove credibility and stand out in a crowded market.HasUsed addresses these challenges through seller verification, item verification, AI-powered review aggregation, and community-based product insights. The platform is designed to help buyers make more informed decisions while allowing trustworthy sellers to build stronger reputations.HasUsed is also working to change how consumers think about pre-owned products. Beyond buying and selling, the platform encourages users to share product reviews, reuse ideas, repair suggestions, and practical experiences. This creates a knowledge-sharing environment where second-hand products are not seen as risky alternatives, but as smart, sustainable, and valuable choices.The company is led by Sam Abney, Founder, who brings experience in digital marketing, e-commerce, sustainability, and business development. The leadership team also includes Grace Walker, COO, who focuses on operational excellence, growth, and business performance, and Alexander Young, Project Manager, who supports execution, team coordination, and delivery of key platform initiatives. Hesham Zreik , CEO of FasterCapital, said:“We are proud to support HasUsed in raising $3.8 million and to participate in this round alongside other investors. HasUsed is addressing an important challenge in the second-hand economy by focusing on trust, verification, transparency, and sustainability. The market for pre-owned products is expanding, and platforms that can create confidence for buyers and credibility for sellers will have strong growth potential.”Through its programs, FasterCapital supports startups worldwide in fundraising, product development, business growth, sales, investor outreach, market expansion, and strategic planning. FasterCapital worked with HasUsed to support its fundraising process and connect the company with funding opportunities aligned with its growth plans.With the new investment, HasUsed plans to strengthen its verification infrastructure, enhance AI-powered review analysis, expand its seller base, attract more buyers, develop new content features around reuse and sustainability, and explore partnerships with organizations and communities focused on circular economy and responsible consumption.About HasUsedHasUsed.com is a platform for buying and selling verified second-hand items. It also serves as a community-driven space where users can share reviews, experiences, and creative ways to reuse pre-owned products. The platform aims to build a trusted ecosystem that promotes sustainability, affordability, transparency, and informed purchasing decisions.About FasterCapitalFasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator based in Dubai, UAE. FasterCapital supports startups from different industries through programs focused on technical development, business growth, idea validation, market expansion, fundraising, and strategic support. FasterCapital has helped more than 1400 companies worldwide through its different programs.

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