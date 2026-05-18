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Lawyeree Raises More Than $8 Million After Joining FasterCapital’s Female Entrepreneurship Program

DUBAI, دبي — DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lawyeree.com, an AI-powered legal platform that provides clients with instant legal guidance and connects them with suitable lawyers, has raised more than $8 million with the support of FasterCapital, the global venture builder and online incubator.Founded by Cami Taizo and Phelix Mille, Lawyeree.com joined FasterCapital through its Female Entrepreneurship Program, which supports women-led and women-co-founded startups in building, growing, and scaling their businesses globally.Lawyeree.com is building a smarter and more accessible legal support platform by combining artificial intelligence with human legal expertise. The platform helps individuals and businesses understand their legal options, receive preliminary AI-powered legal guidance, and connect with lawyers based on their specific legal needs, field of expertise, location, and urgency.The company has developed its own legal LLM model designed specifically for legal guidance and client-lawyer matching. This proprietary model is supported by a large legal knowledge base that includes more than 1 million legal blog articles and more than 1 million simulated legal cases, allowing the platform to provide structured, practical, and context-aware guidance to users before they engage a lawyer.Access to reliable and affordable legal support remains a major challenge for many people and businesses. Legal services are often expensive, slow, and difficult to understand. Many clients do not know what type of lawyer they need, what questions to ask, or what legal options are available to them. Lawyeree.com addresses this gap by using AI to simplify the first stage of the legal consultation process and guide users toward the right professional support.Through its AI-powered system, Lawyeree.com allows clients to describe their legal issue, receive initial guidance, understand possible next steps, and determine whether they need professional legal assistance. When human expertise is required, the platform connects users with lawyers who are suitable for their specific case.Cami Taizo, Co-Founder of Lawyeree.com, said:“Lawyeree.com was created because legal help is still too complicated and expensive for many people. Clients often do not know where to start, what their rights are, or which lawyer they should contact. Our goal is to use AI to make legal guidance faster, clearer, and more affordable, while still connecting clients with qualified lawyers when professional legal support is needed. Joining FasterCapital through its Female Entrepreneurship Program helped us strengthen our model, expand our vision, and move faster toward building a global legal-tech platform.”Phelix Mille, Co-Founder of Lawyeree.com, said:“We believe AI can transform how people access legal support, especially at the early stage when they are trying to understand their situation and decide what to do next. Our legal LLM, supported by more than 1 million legal blog articles and more than 1 million simulated cases, gives us a strong foundation to provide useful guidance and connect users with the right lawyers more efficiently.”Lawyeree.com’s approach is based on combining AI-driven preliminary legal assistance with access to real legal professionals. The platform does not aim to replace lawyers. Instead, it helps clients better understand their situation, organize their questions, and reach the right lawyer more efficiently. This can save time for clients and help lawyers receive better-prepared and more relevant inquiries.The company’s legal AI model is being developed to support different types of legal questions, provide structured explanations, identify relevant legal categories, and help users understand the potential direction of their case. By using a large base of legal content and simulated cases, Lawyeree.com aims to improve the quality, speed, and usefulness of its AI-powered legal guidance. Hesham Zreik , CEO of FasterCapital, said:“We are proud to support Lawyeree.com in raising more than $8 million and to welcome the company through our Female Entrepreneurship Program. Cami Taizo and Phelix Mille are building an ambitious legal-tech platform that addresses a real global need. The legal industry needs solutions that make legal help easier to access, especially for individuals, startups, and small businesses that often struggle with cost and complexity. Lawyeree.com is building a strong AI-powered platform with its own legal LLM model, a large legal knowledge base, and a practical model that connects clients with suitable lawyers.”Through its Female Entrepreneurship Program, FasterCapital supports women-led and women-co-founded startups with fundraising, technical development, business growth, market expansion, investor outreach, and strategic support. FasterCapital worked with Lawyeree.com in refining its business model, developing its AI-powered legal technology, strengthening its go-to-market strategy, and supporting its fundraising efforts.With the new funding, Lawyeree.com plans to further improve its proprietary legal LLM, expand its database of legal content and simulated cases, grow its network of lawyers, enhance its client-lawyer matching system, and support more users seeking fast and affordable legal guidance.The company also plans to build stronger partnerships with legal professionals, law firms, legal service providers, and organizations that serve individuals, entrepreneurs, startups, and SMEs. By combining AI, legal content, simulated case learning, and lawyer matching, Lawyeree.com aims to make legal support more transparent, efficient, and accessible.About Lawyeree.comLawyeree.com is an AI-powered legal platform founded by Cami Taizo and Phelix Mille. The platform provides preliminary legal guidance and connects clients with suitable lawyers based on their specific needs. The company has developed its own legal LLM model and uses a large knowledge base that includes more than 1 million legal blog articles and more than 1 million simulated legal cases. Lawyeree.com aims to simplify access to legal support by combining AI-driven assistance with professional human expertise.About FasterCapitalFasterCapital is a global venture builder and biggest online incubator based in Dubai, UAE. FasterCapital supports startups from different industries through programs focused on technical development, business growth, idea validation, market expansion, fundraising, and strategic support. Through its Female Entrepreneurship Program, FasterCapital supports women-led and women-co-founded startups in accessing the resources, expertise, and funding support they need to grow. FasterCapital has helped more than 1400 companies worldwide through its different programs.Rasha AlMasriFasterCapital+1 512-400-0256contact@fastercapital.comRasha.almasri@fastercapital.com

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