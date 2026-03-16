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Berlin Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Incident

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A3002100

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock                             

STATION: Berlin Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: March 16, 2026, at approximately 1040 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 northbound off-ramp

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

        On the above date and time, Troopers with the Berlin Barracks received a report of an Irving Gas truck on fire at the Interstate 89 northbound off ramp. The operator of the truck conducted fire suppression actions and Waterbury Fire Department arrived on scene, subsequently putting out the fire without further incident.

 

         Vermont Hazmat arrived on scene due to the truck containing hazardous materials. Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles arrived on scene for subsequent investigation.

         

         No injuries or further risks were reported as a result of this incident. There was a moderate impact on traffic in the area of Route 100 and the 89 off ramp during this time. The roadway is now open for normal travel.

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Berlin Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Incident

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