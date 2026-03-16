Berlin Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Incident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3002100
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: March 16, 2026, at approximately 1040 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 northbound off-ramp
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Berlin Barracks received a report of an Irving Gas truck on fire at the Interstate 89 northbound off ramp. The operator of the truck conducted fire suppression actions and Waterbury Fire Department arrived on scene, subsequently putting out the fire without further incident.
Vermont Hazmat arrived on scene due to the truck containing hazardous materials. Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles arrived on scene for subsequent investigation.
No injuries or further risks were reported as a result of this incident. There was a moderate impact on traffic in the area of Route 100 and the 89 off ramp during this time. The roadway is now open for normal travel.
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