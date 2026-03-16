Tecta America Commercial Roofing Acquires Roofing Standards

The national leader in commercial roofing strengthens California presence

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecta America, the nation’s leading commercial roofing contractor, today announced the acquisition of Roofing Standards, a highly respected commercial roofing company based in Placentia, California. This marks Tecta America’s first acquisition of 2026 and reflects the company’s continued commitment to growth and strategic expansion across key U.S. markets.

Founded in 1996, Roofing Standards has earned a reputation throughout California for exceptional workmanship, innovative problem-solving, and long-standing client relationships. The company serves commercial, industrial, and HOA clients. The team at Roofing Standards is widely recognized for its ability to tackle complex roofing challenges while maintaining a consistent focus on customer satisfaction.

“We are tremendously excited to welcome Roofing Standards to the Tecta family,” said Dave Reginelli, CEO of Tecta America. “Mike Lee, Billy Kennedy, and their entire team have built a company with a strong culture, deep customer relationships, and an outstanding reputation for quality. Our approach has always been to protect what makes a company successful and provide the resources to help it grow, and we’re excited to support Mike, Billy, and the rest of their team, and see each of them thrive for years to come.”

Mike Lee will continue to lead the company as President alongside the existing Roofing Standards leadership team. The business will operate as Roofing Standards, a Tecta America Company, LLC. As with every Tecta acquisition, all employees will remain in place, ensuring continuity for customers and preserving the company’s culture and identity.

“For 30 years, our success has been built on our people,” said Mike Lee, President of Roofing Standards. “If we were ever going to take this step, it had to be with a partner who valued our employees, our customers, and the culture we’ve created. From the beginning, Tecta made it clear that they take a long-term view of the roofing industry and that they are committed to protecting what we’ve built. That alignment made this decision the right one for our team and our future.”

Since its founding, Tecta America has partnered with commercial roofing contractors who want to secure the future of their businesses while maintaining the legacy they worked decades to build. Tecta does not rebrand its companies or replace their leadership; instead, it invests in their people, provides operational and financial support, and allows local teams to continue running their businesses with the autonomy that made them successful.

With more than 110 locations nationwide, Tecta America is the largest commercial roofing contractor in the United States. Built by roofers, for roofers, the company is recognized for industry-leading safety standards, quality workmanship, and a partnership philosophy focused on long-term stability. The company is an approved applicator for all major roofing manufacturers and serves a broad range of commercial clients nationwide.

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