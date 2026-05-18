Tecta America Commercial Roofing Acquires Big Horn Roofing

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The national leader in commercial roofing enters new market in Wyoming

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecta America, the nation’s leading commercial roofing contractor, today announced the acquisition of Big Horn Roofing, a well-established commercial roofing company headquartered in Laramie, Wyoming, with additional locations in Cody and Casper. The transaction represents Tecta America’s second acquisition of 2026 and reflects the company’s continued execution of a disciplined, long-term acquisition strategy focused on market expansion and partnership with high-quality operators.

Founded in 1986, Big Horn Roofing has built a leading position in the Wyoming market, supported by a reputation for consistent execution, strong customer relationships, and a diversified service offering spanning re-roofing, new construction, and service and maintenance.

“We are excited to welcome Big Horn Roofing to the Tecta family,” said Dave Reginelli, CEO of Tecta America. “We have been looking to establish a presence in Wyoming for many years and found an outstanding partner in Big Horn. Jason Smallwood, Heath Wheeler, Jeremiah McAlpine, and their team have built a company grounded in a commitment to safety, employee development, and quality. Our approach is to preserve what makes companies successful while providing the resources to support long-term growth, and we look forward to partnering with the Big Horn team for years to come.”

Jason Smallwood will continue to lead the company as President alongside the existing Big Horn Roofing leadership team. The business will operate as Big Horn Roofing, a Tecta America Company, LLC. As with every Tecta acquisition, all employees will remain in place, ensuring continuity for customers and preserving the company’s culture and identity.

“We’re proud to join Tecta America,” said Smallwood. “For nearly 40 years, we’ve believed our people are the foundation of our success. Tecta shares that philosophy and brings a long-term perspective that aligns with our values. Their track record speaks for itself, and we’re excited about the opportunities ahead for our team and our customers.”

Since its founding, Tecta America has partnered with commercial roofing contractors who want to secure the future of their businesses while maintaining the legacy they worked decades to build. Tecta does not rebrand its companies or replace their leadership; instead, it invests in their people, provides operational and financial support, and allows local teams to continue running their businesses with the autonomy that made them successful.

With more than 110 locations nationwide, Tecta America is the largest commercial roofing contractor in the United States. Built by roofers, for roofers, the company is recognized for industry-leading safety standards, quality workmanship, and a partnership philosophy focused on long-term stability. The company is an approved applicator for all major roofing manufacturers and serves a broad range of commercial clients nationwide.

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