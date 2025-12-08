Tecta America Commercial Roofing Acquires Texas Roofing

The national leader in commercial roofing strengthens Texas presence

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecta America, the nation’s leading commercial roofing company, announced today that it has acquired Texas Roofing, a highly respected commercial roofing contractor based in Round Rock, Texas. This acquisition marks Tecta’s sixth in 2025, which reinforces the company’s continued commitment to growth and strategic expansion across key U.S. markets.

Founded in 1935, Texas Roofing has a well-earned reputation throughout the state for quality workmanship, its proactive approach to unique projects, and decades-long client relationships. The company is recognized for overcoming complex roofing challenges with creative, reliable solutions and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Texas Roofing to the Tecta America family,” said Dave Reginelli, CEO of Tecta America. “Jason Milliken, David Nance, Ringo Samaniego, Zachary Nance and the rest of the Texas Roofing team have created an exceptional organization that fits perfectly with Tecta’s culture and values. We are thrilled to have the iconic ‘Texas Roofing’ brand join the Tecta family of companies, and we’re excited to support their continued growth and see their employees thrive for years to come.”

Jason Milliken will continue to lead the company as President, along with the entire Texas Roofing leadership team. The business will operate as Texas Roofing, a Tecta America Company, LLC. As with all Tecta acquisitions, all Texas Roofing employees will remain with the company to ensure continued service and support for its customers.

“We’re very excited to join the Tecta America family,” said Jason Milliken, President of Texas Roofing. “Since our founding 90 years ago, we have always known that our success is attributable to a total team effort. We have worked hard to create a positive environment for our employees that fosters creativity and allows our employees to perform at their best. From the very first conversation we had with Tecta, we felt that they are a perfect fit with our beliefs and culture. Not only will our strong brand remain in place, but so will all of our employees, and that is very important to us. We are excited about taking our business to the next level with Tecta and growing for years to come!”

With more than 110 locations across the United States, Tecta America is the largest commercial roofing contractor in the nation, recognized for its industry-leading safety standards, quality workmanship and comprehensive roofing solutions. The company is an approved applicator for all major roofing manufacturers and serves a broad range of commercial clients nationwide.

