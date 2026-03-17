REMAX DIRECTOR OF TRAINING JOINS GLOVER U COACHING BENCH

Shawna Joyce

REMAX Results Director of Training joins the fastest growing real estate coaching organization in North America.

Shawna understands what it takes to succeed in real estate today and has already been using the Glover U system in her own business and in training her agents at a well-respected company.” — Jeff Glover

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glover U, the fastest growing real estate coaching and training organization in North America, today announced the addition of Shawna Joyce to its coaching faculty, marking the organization’s second coaching hire of 2026 and continuing the expansion of its programs for real estate professionals.Joyce will serve as a coach within the Glover U ecosystem and as an instructor in the SalesRocket program, while maintaining her role as the top trainer in the states of Minnesota and Wisconsin for REMAX Results, the Midwest’s number one REMAX franchise in agent count and production.“Shawna understands what it takes to succeed in real estate today and has already been using the Glover U system in her own business and in training agents at a well-respected company,” said Jeff Glover, president of Glover U. “She has a unique ability to connect systems, training, and accountability in a way that helps agents increase production and build stronger businesses. Her background in education combined with real world real estate experience makes her a powerful addition to our coaching roster.”“I’m honored to join the coaching faculty at Glover U,” said Joyce. “Real estate success doesn’t happen by accident. It takes the right systems, the right mindset, and the right support. I’m excited to work alongside agents and help them build businesses they are proud of.”Joyce brings a background spanning both education and high performance real estate. She is the Director of Training and a dedicated Realtorwith REMAX Results, one of the largest and most productive real estate brokerages in the Midwest, serving clients across the Twin Cities and Western Wisconsin.“Shawna Joyce is a rare and spectacular talent with the visionary ability to understand what will be needed by sales executives in the coming years and deliver the education that provides us with a competitive advantage in the markets we serve,” said Mike Vanderheyden, general manager of REMAX Results. “The Glover organization is lucky to have her add those talents to their coaching bench.”Before stepping into real estate, Joyce built a career in education, teaching everyone from kindergartners to corporate professionals. She holds a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from St. Mary’s University, a background that continues to shape her ability to translate complex ideas into practical strategies agents can apply in their businesses.More information about Glover U and its coaching visit gloveru.com/unreal-coaching . To learn more about SalesRocket visit gloveru.com/salesrocket About Glover U:Glover U is the fastest growing real estate coaching and training organization in North America. Founded by Jeff Glover, the #1 producing real estate coach in North America and a nationally recognized real estate expert and top producing agent, Glover U delivers coaching programs and educational resources focused on professional growth and performance, built on real time market knowledge and the proven systems used by its head coach, Jeff Glover.

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