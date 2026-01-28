Glover U Adds Michael LaFido as Coach, Launches New Luxury Mastery Program

Michael Lafido

Top luxury real estate leader joins Glover U coaching.

Michael brings structure to an often misunderstood segment of real estate, and Luxury Mastery shows agents exactly how to operate at the top of the market.” — Jeff Glover, President of Glover U

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glover U, the preeminent real estate coaching organization in North America, announced the addition of Michael LaFido to its coaching faculty with the launch of Luxury Mastery, a new program focused on high-end residential real estate. The course begins February 2, 2026.Luxury Mastery is designed to help real estate professionals attract high-net-worth clients, raise their average sales price, and compete at the top end of the market. The program emphasizes positioning, lifestyle marketing, listing strategy, and execution standards required to succeed in luxury real estate.“Michael is the clear leader in the luxury real estate space,” said Jeff Glover, president of Glover U. “He’s been trusted by major brands and associations nationwide and has spoken on the industry’s biggest stages, training agents how to list and sell luxury homes. He brings structure to an often misunderstood segment of real estate, and Luxury Mastery shows agents exactly how to operate at the top of the market.”“Luxury real estate requires a higher level of preparation, presentation, and execution,” said LaFido. “This program is designed to give agents a clear, repeatable framework for how to position themselves, market properties effectively, and deliver the level of service today’s luxury buyers and sellers expect.”LaFido brings more than 25 years of experience as a top-producing Realtor and real estate consultant. He is the founder of the Marketing Luxury Group and the creator of the nationally recognized Luxury Listing Specialist (LUXE) Designation, which is approved for continuing education in multiple states. His marketing and insights have been featured in Forbes, Mansion Global, and The Wall Street Journal.He is also the author of Luxury Listing Specialist, Outside the Box, and the bestselling Secrets of Top Luxury Agents. LaFido has received multiple industry honors, including the International Property Awards for Best Property Consulting/Marketing, being named 2019 MVP by Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, Top 3 Real Estate Coach in North America by Chicago Agent Magazine in 2023, and a 2024 Real Estate Newsmaker by RISMedia for advancing diversity in luxury real estate.Enrollment for Luxury Mastery is now open. More information is available at https://www.gloveru.com/luxury-mastery For more information about Glover U and its coaching programs, visit www.gloveru.com

