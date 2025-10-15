Glover U Taps Andy Bissonette to Drive Brand and Marketing Growth

Bissonette joins Glover U to strengthen brand strategy, expand national reach, and elevate its impact in real estate coaching, training, and events.

Andy brings the perfect blend of creativity, strategy, and execution. We’re thrilled to have him guiding how our brand shows up in the market and helping take Glover U into its next chapter of growth.” — Jeff Glover

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glover U, the preeminent real estate coaching, training, and events organization founded by Jeff Glover, one of America’s most respected real estate experts and top-producing agents, today named Andy Bissonette as Head of Marketing to lead the company’s next phase of growth.In this role, Bissonette will oversee Glover U’s brand, marketing, and communications strategy across all programs, including LeadUp 2025 (Austin, Nov. 3–5), the Live Unreal Summit 2026 (Phoenix, Jan. 12–15), and the 2025 North American Fall Tour . He is expected to strengthen the brand, leverage data-driven marketing to increase audience engagement, and expand Glover U’s national presence and impact, further enhancing its influence and value to real estate professionals.“Andy brings the perfect blend of creativity, strategy, and execution,” said Jeff Glover, President of Glover U. “We’re thrilled to have him guiding how our brand shows up in the market and helping take Glover U into its next chapter of growth, expanding our reach, deepening our impact, and elevating the experience for every real estate professional we serve.”Bissonette brings more than 15 years of marketing leadership spanning digital, brand, and performance marketing. Before joining Glover U, he led multi-brand marketing strategy, SEO, and growth initiatives at Liquid Web and advised growing businesses on brand development and marketing strategy. Throughout his career, he has built brands that perform, grounded in strategy and powered by creativity.“Glover U has built something special, a brand that helps real estate professionals move from hustle to high performance,” said Andy Bissonette. “I’m excited to help more people experience the power of Glover U’s coaching, training, and community.”About Glover UGlover U is the preeminent real estate coaching, training, and events organization helping agents, teams, and broker-owners build listings-first businesses through proven systems, accountability, and mindset development. Founded by Jeff Glover, one of America’s leading real estate experts and top-producing agents, the company hosts national conferences, local events, and personalized coaching programs that empower real estate professionals to Live Unreal.Learn more at gloveru.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.