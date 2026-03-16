OSI Global Optics Support First 400G Connection at Ohio Internet Exchange

OSI 400GZR+ optic

Deployment by Com Net, Inc. (CNI) marks the first 400G connection at Ohio IX, increasing regional interconnection capacity and network scalability

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OSI Global today announced that its optical transceivers are supporting the first 400G member connection deployed at the Ohio Internet Exchange (Ohio IX). The connection was established by Com Net, Inc. ( CNI ), making CNI the first network operator to bring 400G connectivity to the exchange.The deployment represents a significant step forward for regional internet infrastructure, enabling increased capacity and improved performance for networks peering at Ohio IX as demand for bandwidth continues to grow.OSI Global supplied the optical transceivers used in the deployment, providing high-performance connectivity between CNI’s infrastructure and the Ohio IX switching platform.“Deploying the first 400G connection at Ohio IX is an important milestone for the exchange and the networks connected to it,” said Aaron Holtz, CEO of Com Net, Inc. (CNI). “This upgrade allows us to deliver significantly greater capacity while continuing to support the reliability and performance our customers expect.”The connection operates on Arista Networks core switching infrastructure, enabling CNI to support higher traffic volumes and scale interconnection capacity as network demand continues to expand.“We were excited to support CNI as they brought the first 400G connection online at Ohio IX,” said Jared Ingram, Senior Account Manager at OSI Global. “High-capacity optics like this allow networks to scale quickly while maintaining the performance and reliability required for critical infrastructure.”The milestone reflects the continued evolution of internet exchanges as operators upgrade interconnection capacity to keep pace with increasing traffic driven by cloud services, streaming, and AI workloads.________________________________________About OSI GlobalOSI Global is a privately owned, Gartner-recognized leader in enterprise hardware, optical solutions, and data center services. Since 2008, OSI Global has been giving IT teams around the world peace of mind through innovative, cost-effective, high-quality solutions that extend hardware lifecycles and reduce costs. From enterprise hardware and third-party maintenance (TPM) to optical networking and professional services, OSI Global delivers the same capabilities as larger competitors without the bureaucracy, investors, or red tape. With a customer-first approach and unmatched responsiveness, OSI Global enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure on their terms.

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