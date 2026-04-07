Pilot Fiber Expands Enterprise Wavelength Services in New York Metro with Smartoptics Solution via OSI Global

Smartoptics DCP-34D open line system chassis

New 400G deployment supports resilient, scalable connectivity across NYC and into New Jersey, with a clear path to 800G.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pilot Fiber has expanded its enterprise wavelength services across the New York metro area using a Smartoptics solution delivered through OSI Global , enabling resilient high-capacity connectivity between Pilot’s network, data centers throughout Manhattan, and major hubs in New Jersey. The deployment includes a 400G backbone upgrade built on an 800G-ready ROADM architecture, giving Pilot a scalable foundation for continued growth.Pilot operates a dense fiber network spanning more than 300 miles and interconnecting over 1,000 commercial buildings across the New York metro area. The company supports enterprise and financial services customers with increasing demand for high-capacity, business-critical connectivity, including applications tied to trading, quantum, and AI inference. To support that demand, Pilot launched wavelength services over a Smartoptics platform designed to deliver flexibility today and a practical path to future expansion.OSI Global worked with Pilot to evaluate the optical transport approach and brought Smartoptics into the project as the right fit for the environment. The resulting solution combines compact footprint, operational simplicity, and a scalable path forward, helping Pilot bring services online quickly while strengthening the resilience of its network.“Pilot is focused on delivering reliable, high-performance connectivity to customers that cannot afford uncertainty,” said Joe Fasone, CEO of Pilot. “As we evaluated how to expand our wavelength services, OSI Global helped us identify a solution that matched both our technical requirements and our operational goals. Smartoptics gave us the flexibility, scalability, and time to market we were looking for. The collaboration across both teams helped make this a smooth deployment.”“At OSI Global, we are always looking for ways to help customers break out of rigid infrastructure models and move faster with the right technology for their environment,” said Jon Messina, SVP Network and Solutions Engineering at OSI Global. “Pilot had a clear vision for where they wanted to go with wavelength services, and Smartoptics was the right platform to support that vision. This project is a great example of what happens when you pair a forward-looking service provider with an open, scalable optical solution and a team that knows how to execute.”A key advantage in the deployment was the compact footprint of the Smartoptics architecture, which is especially valuable in space-constrained points of presence. According to Smartoptics’ published release , Pilot can deploy a customer circuit using only 2RU with Smartoptics DCP-R ROADMs and a DCP-2 transponder chassis, supporting higher-capacity services in locations where space can otherwise limit expansion.About OSI GlobalOSI Global is a privately owned, Gartner-recognized leader in enterprise hardware, optical solutions, and data center services. Since 2008, OSI Global has been giving IT teams around the world peace of mind through innovative, cost-effective, high-quality solutions that extend hardware lifecycles and reduce costs. From enterprise hardware and third-party maintenance (TPM) to optical networking and professional services, OSI Global delivers the same capabilities as larger competitors without the bureaucracy, investors, or red tape. With a customer-first approach and unmatched responsiveness, OSI Global enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure on their terms.About Pilot FiberPilot Fiber delivers enterprise-grade connectivity to businesses across the New York metro area through complete network ownership and in-house operational expertise. Since 2014, the company has built a network of 300+ miles of modern fiber infrastructure throughout New York City, serving 3,500+ businesses across 1,000+ buildings with a full suite of services: Dedicated Internet Access, Ethernet Transport, Dark Fiber, Wavelength, and IP Transit. Pilot's end-to-end ownership model delivers 5-15 day installations in on-net buildings versus the industry standard of 30-90 days—with transparent pricing, 24/7 access to knowledgeable support, and no contracts required. Learn more at pilotfiber.com.

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