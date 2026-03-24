OSI Global to Attend CENIC’s 2026 'The Right Connection' Conference in Monterey

OSI Global 100G Optical Transceiver

OSI Global to connect with research and education leaders at CENIC, highlighting scalable optical infrastructure for high-bandwidth networks.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OSI Global , a privately owned, Gartner-recognized leader in enterprise hardware, optical solutions, and data center services, will attend CENIC’s 2026 “The Right Connection” Conference, taking place March 29 through April 1, 2026, in Monterey, California. With deep expertise in optical networking, OSI Global is California-based, founder-owned, and has been supporting research and education networks since 2008.Hosted at the Hyatt Regency Monterey, the biennial event brings together leaders across research and education networks, including universities, public institutions, and technology organizations, to explore the future of connectivity, infrastructure, and innovation.As research and education networks continue to scale to meet growing data demands, the challenge is shifting from capability to how infrastructure is designed, managed, and expanded over time. OSI Global supports these environments with flexible optical solutions spanning 100G to 800G , including DWDM, coherent optics, and open line systems . Its open architecture approach allows organizations to scale performance without being locked into rigid OEM models.“We’re seeing teams pushed to scale faster than ever,” said Christian Saunders, CEO and Co-Founder of OSI Global. “The real challenge isn’t getting access to bandwidth; it’s how efficiently you can scale it without adding unnecessary cost or operational overhead. That’s where flexibility at the optical layer becomes critical.”In addition to optical networking, OSI Global provides custom optics, layer 1 encryption, and in-house engineering support across design, deployment, and troubleshooting. The company also delivers new and pre-owned hardware, third-party maintenance, and data center services, helping organizations extend infrastructure lifecycles while meeting increasing performance demands.OSI Global’s optical solutions are backed by lifetime warranties, rapid availability, and a team of in-house engineers focused on real-world deployment success.OSI Global will be available throughout the event to connect with attendees and discuss practical approaches to scaling modern network infrastructure in research and education environments.About OSI GlobalOSI Global is a privately owned, Gartner-recognized leader in enterprise hardware, optical solutions, and data center services. Since 2008, OSI Global has been giving IT teams around the world peace of mind through innovative, cost-effective, high-quality solutions that extend hardware lifecycles and reduce costs. From enterprise hardware and third-party maintenance (TPM) to optical networking and professional services, OSI Global delivers the same capabilities as larger competitors without the bureaucracy, investors, or red tape. With a customer-first approach and unmatched responsiveness, OSI Global enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure on their terms.

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