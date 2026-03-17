Noteworthy AI Achieves SOC 2 Type I Attestation to Support Secure, Scalable Utility Deployments

Noteworthy AI logo Noteworthy AI's Inspect Cloud 2.0 SOC 2 Type I Attestation Report

Milestone will help utilities simplify vendor onboarding and securely scale AI-powered grid intelligence across operations.

With this milestone, we’re helping remove one of the biggest procurement hurdles for utilities looking to scale AI-driven grid analytics across their operations.” — Chris Ricciuti, Founder & CEO of Noteworthy AI

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noteworthy AI , a leader in AI-powered grid inspection and asset intelligence solutions for electric utilities, today announced it has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2Type I examination and received the corresponding attestation report, and is actively progressing toward completion of a SOC 2 Type II report. This milestone underscores Noteworthy AI’s commitment to maintaining strong standards of security, availability, and data protection for its utility customers.Electric utilities face escalating cybersecurity and data governance requirements from state public utility commissions, federal regulators, and their own enterprise risk teams. Vendor security posture has become a critical factor in procurement—and a frequent bottleneck to technology adoption. Completing a SOC 2 Type I examination positions Noteworthy AI to help meet these requirements, giving utilities confidence that their grid inspection data is managed with enterprise-grade security controls.Beyond regulatory and procurement requirements, this milestone also supports broader adoption of Noteworthy AI’s technology. With SOC 2 controls formally evaluated, utilities can streamline procurement and onboarding processes—reducing barriers to deployment and accelerating the integration of AI-driven inspection and analytics into daily operations. Each utility customer operates within a dedicated, single-tenant AWS environment, ensuring complete data isolation between deployments.Noteworthy AI’s platform leverages AI-enabled, vehicle-mounted cameras and cloud-based analytics to transform routine fleet operations into continuous sources of actionable grid intelligence. These capabilities help utilities improve situational awareness, prioritize maintenance and capital investments, enhance grid resilience, and reduce pressure on O&M budgets—supporting both reliability and affordability objectives. Noteworthy AI currently serves dozens of investor-owned, cooperative, and municipal utilities across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, processing more than 130 terabytes of high-fidelity distribution grid imagery and data.“Utilities entrust us with critical infrastructure data, and completing our SOC 2 Type I examination demonstrates the strong controls we have implemented to protect that trust,” said Chris Ricciuti, Founder & CEO of Noteworthy AI. “With this milestone, we’re helping remove one of the biggest procurement hurdles for utilities looking to scale AI-driven grid analytics across their operations.”With its SOC 2 Type I report in place, utilities can more easily deploy Noteworthy AI’s solutions at scale—unlocking timely, targeted insights that support proactive asset management, faster storm response, and long-term system planning. As Noteworthy AI continues its path toward SOC 2 Type II, the company remains focused on delivering secure, reliable, and scalable technology solutions for the evolving needs of the energy sector.For more information about Noteworthy AI, visit www.noteworthy.ai About Noteworthy AINoteworthy AI delivers AI-powered grid intelligence solutions that transform how utilities manage distribution infrastructure. Using vehicle-mounted cameras and real-time analytics, Noteworthy AI enables high-volume condition assessments, proactive maintenance, and accelerated storm response—leveraging existing fleet operations to deliver better, faster, and more cost-effective visibility into grid assets.

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