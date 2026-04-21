Noteworthy AI Works with American Municipal Power to Offer AI-Powered Grid Inspection to 130+ Municipal Utilities

Noteworthy AI logo American Municipal Power (AMP) Logo Noteworthy AI's Inspect Cloud 2.0

Program Provides Streamlined and Flexible Access to Cutting-Edge AI Utility Asset Management Solutions with Group-Buy Pricing Available to All Members

By working together, we're able to bring advanced technologies like Noteworthy AI within reach for communities that might not otherwise have access.” — Branndon Kelley, SVP, Strategy & Innovation and Chief Strategy Officer, AMP

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noteworthy AI today announced a new program that enables American Municipal Power (AMP) to offer its 130+ municipal electric utility Members with a program that provides streamlined access to Noteworthy AI's Inspect platform through standardized terms and group-buy pricing.AMP is offering the subscription program to all Members to provide the ability of municipal utilities of all sizes to deploy AI-powered inspection technology tailored to their operational needs. Interested AMP Members can purchase vehicle-mounted cameras for ongoing use, pay a fee to use AMP-procured cameras for short-term projects, or engage full-service data collection offerings — including vehicles and drivers — to accelerate project timelines.Through the program, utilities can efficiently capture asset geolocation, imagery, and detailed pole-top inventories during routine fleet operations or dedicated patrols — supporting GIS maintenance or enabling new GIS systems to be built from the ground up. The platform also helps utilities identify high-priority maintenance needs, perform lighting audits, manage vegetation risks, and take inventory of third-party attachments to increase pole attachment revenue.Municipal utilities are a critical part of the U.S. energy system: More than 2,000 public power utilities serve over 55 million people across 49 states, according to the American Public Power Association. Yet many lack access to the advanced inspection technologies available to larger investor-owned utilities. This program closes that gap.The program also strengthens storm response capabilities. Utilities can deploy Noteworthy AI's technology to rapidly patrol impacted areas after severe weather events, identify critical damage, and prioritize restoration efforts."We're excited to partner with AMP to bring this technology to municipal utilities at scale," said Chris Ricciuti, Founder & CEO of Noteworthy AI. "This program provides flexible access to solutions that transform how they collect data, prioritize maintenance, and respond to storms. It's a powerful example of how collaboration can deliver meaningful impact across the industry.""AMP's strength has always been rooted in joint action," said Branndon Kelley, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation and Chief Strategy Officer at AMP. "By working together, we're able to bring advanced technologies like Noteworthy AI within reach for communities that might not otherwise have access. This program reflects our commitment to helping Members operate more efficiently, enhance resilience, and deliver greater value to the customers they serve."AMP's membership spans nine states—Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Delaware. To learn more about American Municipal Power and its Member services, visit www.amppartners.org For more information about Noteworthy AI, visit www.noteworthy.ai About Noteworthy AI: Noteworthy AI delivers AI-powered inspection solutions that transform how utilities manage distribution grid assets. The company's platform has been deployed at utilities across the United States, using vehicle-mounted cameras and real-time analytics to enable high-volume inspections, proactive maintenance, and accelerated storm response. By leveraging existing fleet operations, Noteworthy AI delivers faster, more cost-effective grid intelligence.About American Municipal Power: American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) is a nonprofit wholesale power supplier and services provider for more than 130 municipal electric systems across nine states. AMP provides Members with power supply, transmission, and a broad suite of operational and technical services.Media Contacts:Noteworthy AI: Joel Berntsen, Chief Growth Officer, jberntsen@noteworthy.ai, 860.617.0718American Municipal Power: Michele Lemmon, Director of Strategic Communications and Public Relations, mlemmon@amppartners.org, 614.301.4986

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