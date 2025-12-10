Noteworthy AI Graduates from Esri Startup Program, Advances Partnership within Esri Partner Network (EPN) Member Program

Noteworthy AI logo Noteworthy AI's Inspect Edge Camera on Utility Fleet Vehicle Roof Screenshots of Noteworthy AI's Inspect Cloud web app

Integrated Offerings Transforming How Utilities Enhance Resilience, Prioritize Maintenance, and Accelerate Storm Recovery

Graduating into the Esri Partner Network represents an important step forward in our mission to make grid data collection, analysis, and visualization more intelligent and accessible.” — Chris Ricciuti, Founder & CEO, Noteworthy AI

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noteworthy AI , a leader in AI-powered distribution grid inspection and asset intelligence solutions, today announced its graduation from the Esri Startup Program and advancement into the Esri Partner Network (EPN) as a formal Member Program partner. The milestone marks a new phase in Noteworthy AI’s partnership with Esri, the global leader in geographic information system (GIS) technology, underscoring the company’s commitment to helping utilities modernize grid management through integrated AI, GIS, and location intelligence enabled solutions.As part of this expanded collaboration, Noteworthy AI has developed native integrations with Esri’s ArcGIS system, enabling utility customers to view and manage all assets and attributes captured by Noteworthy AI’s Inspect solution directly within ArcGIS. Through automated synchronization via feature layers, utilities benefit from seamless, near-real-time updates connecting field data collection to GIS and back-office applications—enhancing situational awareness, data accuracy, and operational efficiency.Additionally, users can now access Noteworthy AI’s Inspect Cloud application directly with their Esri ArcGIS credentials, simplifying authentication and streamlining workflows between the two platforms.To date, Noteworthy AI has worked with more than 30 utilities across five countries, inspecting over 1 million distribution poles worldwide. These collaborations are transforming how utilities of all sizes maintain infrastructure resilience, prioritize maintenance, and accelerate storm recovery.“Graduating into the Esri Partner Network represents an important step forward in our mission to make grid data collection, analysis, and visualization more intelligent and accessible,” said Chris Ricciuti, Founder & CEO of Noteworthy AI. “Our deep integration with ArcGIS means utilities can now see what’s happening across their distribution systems with unprecedented clarity and speed—from blue-sky asset inspections to post-storm recovery—helping strengthen reliability and resilience for the communities they serve.”The Esri Partner Network recognizes companies that demonstrate technical excellence and innovation in applying Esri’s industry-leading mapping and analytics technology. As an EPN Member Partner, Noteworthy AI will continue to collaborate closely with Esri and its utility partners to deliver data-driven solutions that support proactive asset management, grid modernization, and climate resilience.For more information, visit www.noteworthy.ai About Noteworthy AINoteworthy AI is a pioneering technology company specializing in advanced grid inspection solutions. Its innovative technologies leverage artificial intelligence and edge computing to enable utilities to manage their infrastructure more effectively and efficiently with existing fleet assets. Learn more at noteworthy.ai.About EsriEsri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.