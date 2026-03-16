Resource Depot Makes Secondhand Fashionable at Annual REfashion Weekend

Resource Depot Logo REfashion Weekend REfashion Weekend REfashion Weekend REfashion Weekend

Event rescues nearly two tons of clothing, welcomes 215 shoppers, and raises nearly $35,000 for sustainability and education programs

Every item purchased represents clothing saved from the waste stream and resources redirected to support education, creativity, and environmental awareness in our community.” — Jennifer O’Brien, Executive Director of Resource Depot

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resource Depot , a nonprofit creative reuse center in West Palm Beach, made sustainability stylish once again during its annual REfashion Weekend, welcoming 215 guests for a three-day celebration of secondhand fashion while raising nearly $35,000 to support the organization’s environmental education and reuse programs.The event also had a major environmental impact, rescuing nearly 4,000 pounds (two tons) of clothing from entering the waste stream and giving the items a second life in the community. Remaining clothing from the event will continue that impact through post-event distribution to five local charity partners, extending the reach of REfashion Weekend beyond the shopping floor.REfashion Weekend is the one time each year that Resource Depot collects and sells clothing. The event featured a wide variety of gently used women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories, ranging from individually priced designer boutique items to an entire floor where shoppers could fill a bag with sustainable fashion finds.“REfashion Weekend shows how sustainability can be both impactful and stylish,” said Jennifer O’Brien, Executive Director of Resource Depot. “Every item purchased represents clothing saved from the waste stream and resources redirected to support education, creativity, and environmental awareness in our community.”The weekend included several themed shopping experiences, beginning with the Fashion First Friday VIP Shopping Night, followed by Saturday’s Morning Style Rush and Afternoon Style Edit, where guests explored two floors of designer and Fill-A-Bag fashion finds. The event wrapped up with the new Fashion by the Pound Monday, allowing shoppers to purchase clothing for just $2 per pound, helping ensure even more items were reused rather than discarded.On average, Resource Depot receives nearly 19,000 pounds of donated materials each month — about 9.5 tons — that are kept out of the solid waste stream through donation and reuse. Over its 25+ years of operation, the organization estimates it has kept more than 95 tons of materials out of the waste stream through creative reuse and redistribution.Events like REfashion Weekend help support Resource Depot’s mission while demonstrating how community-driven reuse can have both environmental and social impact.About Resource DepotResource Depot is a creative reuse center in West Palm Beach, Florida, dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability and creativity through reuse and education programs. The nonprofit organization redistributes discarded items to teachers, artists, families, and other nonprofits, hosts workshops and community events, and collaborates with educators to integrate environmental awareness into programs. Learn more at https://www.resourcedepot.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.