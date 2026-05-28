Delray Beach Named Best Beach in Florida by USA TODAY for Third Year in a Row

DDA Logo USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award “Best Beach in Florida” Delray Beach coast Atlantic Ave and A1A Delray Beach Delray Beach

This recognition reflects not only the beauty of our beach, but also the welcoming spirit of our community and the incredible businesses that make Delray Beach such a special place to visit and live.” — Stephanie Immelman, Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delray Beach is once again in the national spotlight after being named the “ Best Beach in Florida ” in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for the third consecutive year. Known for its serene coastline, two miles of pristine sand and natural dunes, crystal-clear blue waters, and vibrant, walkable downtown just steps from the ocean, Delray Beach continues to stand out as one of Florida’s most beloved beach destinations.From the Atlantic Ocean to the Gulf Coast, Florida boasts more than 825 miles of beaches, many ranked among the best in the world. Combined with an average of 230 days of sunshine each year, the Sunshine State remains a top destination for travelers seeking sun, sand, and sea.To determine the winner, USA TODAY editors and a panel of travel experts selected a shortlist of Florida’s top beaches. The public was then invited to vote daily for their favorite destination, with voting concluding on May 18.The top 10 winners for Best Beach in Florida are ranked as follows:1. Delray Beach2. Treasure Island Beach3. Clearwater Beach4. Lauderdale-By-The-Sea5. Panama City Beach6. St. Pete Beach7. Barefoot Beach Preserve8. Destin9. Surfside Beach10. Fort Lauderdale Beach“We’re honored that Delray Beach has once again been recognized as the Best Beach in Florida,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA). “Winning this award three years in a row speaks to the unique experience Delray Beach offers – from our beautiful shoreline and clean, walkable beach environment to the energy, culture, dining, and hospitality found throughout our downtown. It’s a destination that truly has something for everyone.”Stephanie Immelman, President and CEO of the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce , added: “Delray Beach offers the perfect blend of laid-back coastal charm and vibrant downtown energy. Visitors can spend the day on our internationally recognized Blue Flag beach and then walk to award-winning restaurants, local boutiques, galleries, and year-round events. This recognition reflects not only the beauty of our beach, but also the welcoming spirit of our community and the incredible businesses that make Delray Beach such a special place to visit and live.”The USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards highlight top destinations and experiences across the country, with winners determined by public vote. Learn more at https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-beach-in-florida-2026/ In addition to its three consecutive “Best Beach in Florida” wins, Delray Beach has also earned the prestigious Blue Flag designation for four straight years (2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026). Delray Municipal Beach is one of only three beaches in the continental United States to receive the Blue Flag-certified designation for the 2026 season – a distinction awarded to beaches that meet rigorous environmental, safety, and clean water standards.About USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice AwardsSince its inception in 1999, 10BEST has empowered readers to live well and travel smart by providing original, unbiased, and experiential content. Welcomed into the USA TODAY family in 2013, and subsequently becoming USA TODAY 10BEST, the brand continues its mission to provide invaluable insights and tips to help readers make the most of their free time, whether it’s an evening at home or a once-in-a-lifetime vacation. Learn more at https://10best.usatoday.com/about/ About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquareAbout Greater Delray Beach Chamber of CommerceThe Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce is comprised of more than 800 businesses and professional firms working together to make Delray Beach a great Community. For nine decades, the Chamber has served as the hub of business where stakeholders intersect with government, technology, health care, education, economic development, tourism, arts, culture and non-profit interests. The Chamber’s long-time business owners coupled with new up and coming entrepreneurs create a vibrant business landscape. Learn more at www.delraybeach.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.