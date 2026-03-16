ALL(H)OURS Release Their 5th Mini Album, NO DOUBT

Photo Credit: EDEN Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging K-pop stars ALL(H)OURS have released their fifth mini album, NO DOUBT . The central theme of the album is about pressing forward with no doubts and having strong convictions amid feelings of uncertainty and confusion. The release of NO DOUBT comes shortly after ALL(H)OURS wrapped up their first North American Fancon, ALL the HOURS. NO DOUBT was created from the energy and excitement of their touring experiences, featuring more powerful music, visuals, and performances than in their previous mini album, VCF (September 2025), marking yet another powerful comeback for the group.Containing six new tracks, the album opens with “NO DOUBT,” a gritty and mysterious opening track that introduces the emotional direction that runs throughout the album. Following that is the album’s title track, “ DEAD MAN WALKING ,” a dark trap-rock hybrid track also rooted in the witch house genre. The focus of the track is about being “dead” but still moving forward as if alive; it’s about knowing what the end will be but still moving forward while being consumed by feelings of defeat, fear, violence, and even a twisted form of pleasure. The third track, “Piece of Me,” is a hip-hop R&B track highlighted by its dreamy soundscape over a composed beat, completed with stylish melodies and rap. Continuing the introspective narrative from the title track, “Piece of Me” follows the ups and downs of love and obsession, intermittent bursts of energy, along with the feeling of suffocation from reality. The fourth track, “7 o’clock,” is a unit song featuring members KUNHO, YOUMIN, MINJE, and ON:N, and is an upbeat pop-rock track that blends band instrumentals and bright melody lines, refreshing the album’s atmosphere. The fifth track, “미쳤으니까 (Cause I’m Insane),” is also a unit track featuring the other members of ALL(H)OURS, YOUMIN, XAYDEN, MASAMI, and HYUNBIN, and draws from elements of future bass and hip-hop. The track musically expresses the attitude of holding onto one’s own truth with feelings of turmoil. The album finishes with "나의 봄, 나의 빛, 나의 숨 (My Spring, My Light, My Breath)," previously released ahead of the group’s first Fancon, written by all the members of ALL(H)OURS with the hope that it would elevate the song’s emotional resonance with their fans.“Our title track ‘DEAD MAN WALKING’ captures our ambitions and determination, that we will be moving forward until the very end, even in difficult and hopeless situations. In addition to this powerful title track, our B-side tracks showcase a different kind of charm, including the tracks we personally participated in composing and writing. We hope you’ll show lots of interest and love for them!”-XAYDEN, a member of ALL(H)OURSFrom their debut to now, ALL(H)OURS have consistently maintained their unique energy. With each release, they continue to define their musical and visual identity. NO DOUBT is yet another stepping stone in showing their artistic journey.ABOUT ALL(H)OURSALL(H)OURS is a South Korean boy group under EDEN Entertainment. It was founded by Cho Hae-sung, the former vice president of JYP Entertainment, who managed groups such as Stray Kids, TWICE, and ITZY. As of January 2025, EDEN Entertainment became a JYP Entertainment family label.ALL(H)OURS debuted on January 10th, 2024, with their first mini-album, ALL OURS. The group comprises seven members: KUNHO, YOUMIN, XAYDEN, MINJE, MASAMI, HYUNBIN, and ON:N. The group name, ALL(H)OURS, is a play on the phrases “all ours” and “all hours,” which represent the group’s commitment to always giving their all in everything they do.The group received three Rookie award nominations from prestigious awards shows, such as Best New Male Artist at the 2024 MAMA Awards, 32nd Hanteo Music Awards, and 39th Golden Disc Awards.

ALL(H)OURS (올아워즈) ‘DEAD MAN WALKING’ Official M/V

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