AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM & RESEARCH LIBRARY’S DESIGN VISION MOVES FORWARD

Community Foundation Logo BORA Logo AAMRL Rendering courtesy of Bora Architecture AAMRL Rendering courtesy of Bora Architecture AAMRL aerial view

Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties and Bora Architecture & Interiors Share Approved Vision for Cultural Project in West Palm Beach

We are so proud that the design vision is a direct result of community feedback and engagement, helping ensure this space will be welcoming, inspiring, and impactful.” — Danita R. DeHaney

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is proud to announce that the design vision for the African American Museum & Research Library (AAMRL) in West Palm Beach has been approved. The AAMRL will serve as the cornerstone of the neighborhood revitalization of Coleman Park and surrounding areas.The approved design vision follows a nine-month engagement process that gathered extensive input from the community, including the AAMRL Board of Directors, AAMRL Advisory Council, and the School District of Palm Beach County. Feedback was collected through town halls, informational meetings, and community surveys to ensure the project reflects the voices and aspirations of those it will serve.The Community Foundation, which is leading the AAMRL project in collaboration with the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, the School District of Palm Beach County, and engaged community stakeholders, is a nonprofit organization that builds partnerships with donors, nonprofit organizations, and community members to address the region’s chronic and emerging issues.“This project is about preserving history while shaping the future of our community,” said Danita R. DeHaney, president & CEO of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties and Chair of the AAMRL Board. “It honors the profound contributions of African Americans to our region and creates a place where stories, scholarship, and community can thrive. We are so proud that the design vision is a direct result of community feedback and engagement, helping ensure this space will be welcoming, inspiring, and impactful.”The AAMRL is designed by Bora Architecture & Interiors in collaboration with STORYN Studio for Architecture. The 37,000-square-foot facility, to be constructed on the historic grounds of Roosevelt High School, will include exhibition galleries, a research library, and community-focused spaces that will host lectures, educational programs, special exhibitions, oral history initiatives, youth programs, and more. “It’s an honor to be part of such a special project,” said Bora Principal in Charge Amy Donohue. “We are thrilled our design has been embraced by Roosevelt alumni and the West Palm Beach community.”Community members and project stakeholders received an update on Phase II of the project in February, which included updated renderings and details on how the design vision was developed. The School District of Palm Beach County, which owns the site, has already begun renovations under Phase I. Phase II, which is also in process, will include restoration of the research library as well as the construction of a new two-story, 20,000-square-foot museum building. The groundbreaking is anticipated in fall 2026, with the facility expected to open in 2028.The AAMRL will serve as a beacon of cultural pride, economic opportunity and educational empowerment in the Coleman Park neighborhood, once the center of Black life in Palm Beach County. The site, located at 1601 N. Tamarind Avenue, holds deep historical significance. It was once home to West Palm Beach’s historic Roosevelt High School before becoming the Roosevelt Full-Service Center. Roosevelt alumni and community members have long advocated for the site to become a lasting cultural and educational resource.“This museum is preserving history and inspiring the future,” said Cora Perry, Roosevelt High School graduate and AAMRL Advisory Council member. “It is not going to be only a collection of artifacts. It is a living classroom. It holds stories that might otherwise be lost, stories of families, educators, veterans, entrepreneurs, faith communities, artists, and everyday people who built this county through talent, labor, leadership, and perseverance.”The Community Foundation first joined the effort in June 2024 when the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners approved $1 million in funding for the museum’s planning and development. The Foundation is now leading fundraising efforts to ensure the AAMRL’s long-term success. Working alongside architects Bora and STORYN, key members of the design team include Hood Design Studio for landscape architecture and placemaking, Local Projects for exhibit design, and Dr. Nashid S. Madyun for storytelling.To learn more about the project or support the AAMRL Fund, visit https://yourcommunityfoundation.org/african-american-museum-and-research-library/ About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $275 million in grants and scholarships aimed at addressing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org About Bora Architecture & InteriorsBora Architecture & Interiors is a purpose-driven design practice dedicated to crafting beautiful, environmentally responsive buildings that inspire and connect communities. Through architecture, interior design, and planning, the firm seeks to deliver tangible value and lasting impact, weaving together art and science to uncover meaningful insights rooted in each project’s unique story. From its studio in Portland, Oregon, Bora brings deep national expertise in designing for education, cultural and performing arts, public libraries, and community development—all guided by core values of health, equity, and climate-conscious design. Learn more at www.bora.co About STORYN Studio for ArchitectureSTORYN Studio for Architecture is an interdisciplinary practice of architects, designers, and urbanists with extensive experience in cultural, civic, and hospitality spaces. The firm operates with a commitment to environmental stewardship and shared agency, working in partnership with the communities it serves. STORYN creates story-driven environments that reflect collective histories and foster public connection. Their work combines rigorous research, design innovation, and close collaboration to deliver impactful, budget-conscious solutions. The practice believes design is a catalyst for social change and actively engages in shaping both the built environment and public policy to ensure placemaking resonates across all communities. Learn more at www.storynstudio.com

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