HAProxy Technologies announces HAProxy Fusion 2.0 with a unified security control plane and hyperscale automation

The Threat-Response Matrix provides a visual orchestration of threat signals, decisions, and responses.

Introduces visual security management, a re-engineered API for high-performance automation, and native orchestration of the Threat Detection Engine.

HAProxy Fusion 2.0 is a milestone release that bridges the gap between security teams and infrastructure operators” — Andjelko Iharos, VP of Architecture, HAProxy Technologies

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAProxy Technologies, the company behind HAProxy One, the world’s fastest application delivery and security platform, today announced the release of HAProxy Fusion 2.0, a generational leap for the authoritative control plane that orchestrates HAProxy Enterprise's high-performance data plane. HAProxy Fusion is the brain of the HAProxy One platform, enabling centralized management, observability, and automation of multi-cluster, multi-cloud, and multi-team deployments.

Security management

At the forefront of this release is a unified “security control plane” to orchestrate the multi-layered security capabilities in HAProxy Enterprise load balancer. Administrators can now leverage the Threat-Response Matrix, an intuitive visual policy builder that connects monitored signals to enforcement decisions. Default and customizable Security Profiles allow administrators to easily deploy policies tailored to particular use cases. These features make it simple for organizations to implement Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) and manage complex traffic profiles while reducing the risk of configuration errors.

Crucially, HAProxy Fusion 2.0 natively orchestrates the new Threat Detection Engine introduced in HAProxy Enterprise 3.2. This engine accurately identifies bot threats, including application layer DDoS attacks, brute force attacks, web scrapers, and vulnerability scanners, providing sophisticated detection that can run securely in any environment without relying on external SaaS connections.

Enhanced automation

To meet the demands of modern DevSecOps teams, HAProxy Fusion 2.0 introduces cloud-native deployment options and robust infrastructure automation. Operations teams can now deploy the control plane natively inside Kubernetes clusters using the new HAProxy Fusion Operator, fully provisioning the environment in under five minutes. Furthermore, an official Terraform Provider and enhanced Ansible Playbooks allow administrators to declare the desired state of their clusters and configurations as code.

Powering these automation capabilities is the re-engineered HAProxy Fusion API v2. The updated API handles hyperscale bursts without increasing latency, supporting order-of-magnitude larger configurations to ensure real-time changes propagate instantly across massive global fleets.

"HAProxy Fusion 2.0 is a milestone release that bridges the gap between security teams and infrastructure operators," said Andjelko Iharos, VP of Architecture, HAProxy Technologies. "By combining our intuitive visual approach to security management with deep infrastructure automation and the advanced Threat Detection Engine of HAProxy Enterprise 3.2, we are giving enterprises the power to scale their applications securely across any environment, without compromising on performance or flexibility."

Operational efficiency

Other notable enhancements in HAProxy Fusion 2.0 include:

• Enhanced service discovery: The release introduces deep support for Consul Enterprise, natively understanding complex architectures like partitions, namespaces, and the key-value store. It also adds variable and map transformers to extract metadata from Consul and Kubernetes and map it directly to configuration directives.

• Zero-touch user provisioning: Administrators can configure HAProxy Fusion to read group claims from OpenID Connect (OIDC) tokens. This automatically assigns corresponding internal role-based access control (RBAC) roles to automate onboarding and offboarding, and provide secure identity and access management.

• Intuitive user interface: Configuration fields are now logically grouped by section into tabs. This creates an intuitive workflow that guides the user through the configuration process to improve operational efficiency.

Praise for HAProxy Fusion

Speaking at HAProxyConf, Kalai Manoharan, MTS 2 Network Engineering, PayPal, described how HAProxy Fusion simplified management and observability for their large-scale infrastructure. “The [PayPal] Meridian Orchestrator uses HAProxy Fusion as a core component, which helps to manage all these [HAProxy Enterprise] clusters to onboard new frontends or onboard new services, and update Map files. All the operational observability is taken care of by HAProxy Fusion. A great advantage with the HAProxy Fusion Control Plane is all these logs can be looked at as a single plane of glass.”

Also speaking at HAProxyConf, Dilpreet Singh, Senior Cloud Engineer, Clover, explained why they used HAProxy Fusion to implement rainbow deployments for their service mesh. “So why did we choose HAProxy Fusion Control Plane for this? It supports multi-cluster management for not just north-to-south traffic, but also for east-to-west. It gives us real-time configuration updates. It has a REST API interface. It also provides console integration for dynamic backend server pools. And Kubernetes integration, because we use Kubernetes for our microservices.”

A verified G2 review from a user in government administration commented, “It's a REALLY fast load balancer with almost limitless functionality. It's very easy to use with [HAProxy] Fusion… We also really like the Request Explorer integrated into [HAProxy] Fusion.”

Another verified G2 review from a user in the automotive industry wrote, “We have used HAProxy Enterprise for the past 2 years… [HAProxy] Fusion Control Plane makes managing multiple clusters convenient… It saves us a lot of time not having to track down or manage individual files on each cluster/host.”

About HAProxy Technologies

HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy One, the world's fastest application delivery and security platform, and HAProxy, the most widely used software load balancer. Leading platforms and cloud providers trust HAProxy to simplify, scale, and secure modern applications, APIs, and AI services in any environment. HAProxy Technologies is headquartered in Newton, MA, with multiple offices across the US and Europe.

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