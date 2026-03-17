EngageRM becomes the only Microsoft FastTrack Portfolio Partner in sport

SYDNEY, UK, AUSTRALIA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EngageRM today announced it has been enrolled into Microsoft’s FastTrack Portfolio Partner program, a strategic collaboration framework designed to accelerate customer success and ensure architectural excellence across Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Microsoft Copilot Studio implementations.It means EngageRM is currently the only sports technology company globally participating in Microsoft’s FastTrack program. It also reinforces the growing importance of specialist technology partners in helping sports and entertainment organisations modernise fan engagement, commercial operations and unified data platforms.As a FastTrack Portfolio Partner, EngageRM will work closely with Microsoft FastTrack Solution Architects through its Centres of Excellence to deliver proactive architectural guidance, governance and product alignment across its global portfolio of sports and entertainment projects. It also means EngageRM will now gain a dedicated relationship with Microsoft FastTrack Solution Architects, access to architectural guidance and tooling, and participation in roadmap discussions and product feedback loops across Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Microsoft Copilot Studio, to support its global roster of clients.Adam Boyle, CEO, EngageRM, said: “The partnership establishes closer alignment between Microsoft and EngageRM roadmaps, while ensuring EngageRM remains tightly integrated with native Microsoft technologies. This approach enables customers to extract maximum value from both platforms, combining Microsoft’s ongoing innovation across Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Copilot Studio with EngageRM’s sport‑specific capabilities, delivered in a way that is scalable, future‑ready and fully aligned with Microsoft’s product direction.”Paul Maré, Global Lead FastTrack Expansion, said: “FastTrack Portfolio Partners play an important role in helping customers achieve successful cloud transformations. We look forward to working closely with EngageRM to support architectural excellence across their portfolio.”The program also enables EngageRM to embed Microsoft’s Success by Design principles across its entire implementation portfolio, ensuring consistent governance, security, scalability and innovation for customers. For EngageRM customers, FastTrack participation will now provide:- Enterprise-grade architectural oversight- Access to Microsoft implementation best practices- Accelerated deployment confidence- Improved scalability, governance and security- Early visibility into platform innovation and roadmap directionBy embedding FastTrack guidance across its modular platform, spanning Memberships, Partnerships, Premium, Community, Sales and Integrations, EngageRM strengthens its ability to deliver consistent, repeatable SaaS deployments at scale.

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