Tourplan Appoints Eduard Liebenberger as Chief Technology Officer

CHRISTCHURCH , UK, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tourplan, the leading software provider for tour operators and destination management companies , today announced the appointment of Eduard Liebenberger as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), marking an important new chapter in the company’s technology leadership.Eduard brings over 25 years of international technology leadership to Tourplan, having led large-scale digital transformations and product engineering teams across New Zealand, Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Austria. With a career spanning senior roles at Jade Software (New Zealand), William Hill (UK/Gibraltar), and most recently as CTO at Streamliners, Eduard has a proven track record of delivering high-impact digital transformation initiatives. while maintaining a performance-focused, “can-do” innovation culture.Craig Gray, CEO of Tourplan, said: “We are delighted to welcome Eduard to Tourplan at such a pivotal time for both our business and the wider tourism technology sector. Eduard’s deep experience in cloud-native architecture, AI, and product innovation will help us accelerate our technology roadmap while preserving the robustness and functionality our clients depend on every day. His appointment reinforces our commitment to remaining the leading global technology partner in our space.”Commenting on his appointment, Eduard Liebenberger said: “Tourplan is recognised worldwide for its technology and client focus, and I am thrilled to join such a respected global leader. My vision is to broaden the Tourplan platform to streamline our customers’ workflows even further, ensuring we remain the most efficient partner for tour operators and DMCs. I look forward to working with our global teams to empower our clients with the tools they need to thrive in an evolving travel market.”Tourplan provides comprehensive software solutions for over 450 tour operator and DMC clients in more than 75 countries, supporting more than 10,000 users each day with fully integrated operations, finance, CRM, supplier connectivity, and real-time distribution tools.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.