Tourplan Appoints Klaudija Janzelj as Regional General Manager, Europe

LONDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tourplan, the leading software provider for tour operators and destination management companies, today announced the appointment of Klaudija Janzelj as Regional General Manager, Europe.Klaudija brings close to 20 years of experience in tourism and technology, with senior roles at Urban Adventures, Intrepid and TUI. She has collaborated with global brands including Amazon, The New York Times, and Google, delivering product innovation and strategic growth initiatives across international markets.In addition to her executive career, Klaudija contributes to the industry as a special advisor at Women in Travel CIC, where she supports diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. She also mentors tourism entrepreneurs and tour guides, reflecting her strong commitment to fostering talent and innovation within the sector.Craig Gray, CEO of Tourplan, added: “We are very pleased to welcome Klaudija to Tourplan’s leadership team. Her extensive experience and focus on innovation will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our position as the leading global technology partner for tour operators and DMCs.”Leigh Ingle, Tourplan’s Regional Director, EMEA, said: “Klaudija is an accomplished leader with deep industry expertise and a clear understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing tour operators and DMCs. Her appointment reinforces our commitment to delivering strong local leadership and high-quality support for our European clients.”Commenting on her appointment, Klaudija Janzelj said: “It is a privilege to be joining Tourplan, a company recognised worldwide for its technology, reliability and client focus. I look forward to working with the Europe team to further strengthen our partnerships with clients and to support them in achieving their business goals in an evolving global travel market.”Tourplan provides comprehensive software solutions for over 450 tour operators and DMC clients in more than 70 countries, supporting more than 8,500 users each day with integrated operations, finance, CRM, supplier connectivity, and real-time distribution tools.

