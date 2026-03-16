W. R. MEADOWS INTRODUCES PERMINATOR 20 MIL: A HIGH-PERFORMANCE UNDERSLAB VAPOR BARRIER FOR MOISTURE CONTROL

W. R. MEADOWS introduces PERMINATOR 20 Mil, a high-performance underslab vapor barrier designed to provide superior moisture control & durability.

Controlling moisture beneath concrete slabs is critical, PERMINATOR 20 MIL provides a tough, dependable vapor barrier that installs quickly & performs reliably under demanding jobsite conditions.” — Donnie Kruger, Product Manager, Building Envelope for W. R. MEADOWS

HAMPSHIRE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- W. R. MEADOWS , INC. announces the introduction of PERMINATOR 20 MIL , a durable underslab vapor barrier designed to help reduce the penetration of moisture and water vapor through concrete slabs into building interiors. Engineered with advanced polyolefin-based technology, PERMINATOR 20 MIL provides contractors and design professionals with a reliable & economical solution for controlling moisture-related issues in concrete construction.Moisture migration through concrete slabs is one of the leading causes of flooring failures, mold growth, and indoor environmental concerns in modern construction. PERMINATOR 20 MIL helps address these challenges by limiting uncontrolled moisture transmission, helping protect floor coverings, adhesives, and interior building components from moisture-related damage.W. R. MEADOWS has long offered PERMINATOR 10 MIL and PERMINATOR 15 MIL underslab vapor barriers to meet a wide range of construction needs. The addition of PERMINATOR 20 MIL expands the product line to provide enhanced protection for projects requiring greater puncture resistance and durability under demanding jobsite conditions.Designed to support healthier indoor environments, PERMINATOR 20 MIL helps reduce the potential for fungus, mildew, and mold growth by limiting moisture movement through the slab. The barrier also helps reduce radon gas intrusion and resists methane gas migration, contributing to improved indoor environmental quality in a variety of building applications.“Controlling moisture beneath concrete slabs is critical to the long-term performance of flooring systems and building interiors,” said Donnie Kruger, Product Manager, Building Envelope for W. R. MEADOWS. “PERMINATOR 20 MIL provides contractors with a tough, dependable vapor barrier that installs quickly and performs reliably under demanding jobsite conditions.”Engineered for durability, PERMINATOR 20 MIL is tough enough to withstand normal construction traffic without easily cracking, puncturing, snagging, splitting, or tearing. The product rolls out smoothly in 105-foot sheets over tamped and leveled soil or compacted fill, helping streamline installation and jobsite efficiency. Seams are overlapped six inches and sealed using PERMINATOR TAPE from W. R. MEADOWS to help create a continuous vapor barrier beneath the slab.PERMINATOR 20 MIL also helps slabs maintain moisture emission rates and relative humidity levels within the limits specified by flooring manufacturers, supporting proper floor covering performance. With a VOC content of 0 g/L and clear 20 mil thickness markings for easy jobsite identification, the product offers a practical and dependable solution for modern construction projects.PERMINATOR 20 MIL is manufactured in America and available through authorized W. R. MEADOWS distributors . For more information or technical data, visit https://www.wrmeadows.com Founded in 1926, W. R. MEADOWS is celebrating its centennial anniversary in 2026. The family-owned manufacturer specializes in high-performance building materials designed to protect and enhance the building envelope. With 12 manufacturing facilities across North America, W. R. MEADOWS offers a full line of concrete curing and sealing compounds, joint sealants, expansion joints, waterproofing systems, and air barrier products trusted by contractors and design professionals worldwide. For additional information, visit www.wrmeadows.com ###

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