W. R. MEADOWS, INC. CELEBRATES 100 YEARS OF BUILDING SOLUTIONS, TRUST, AND INNOVATION

W. R. MEADOWS celebrates 100 years of innovation and trusted construction solutions, marking a century of growth, leadership, and family-owned values.

As we celebrate this milestone, we honor the people, partnerships, & principles that have guided us for 100 years.” — Matthew Price, President of W. R. MEADOWS, INC.

HAMPSHIRE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- W. R. MEADOWS, INC. proudly marks its 100th anniversary on January 26, 2026, celebrating a century of growth, innovation, and leadership in the construction materials industry. Founded in January 1926, the company began with a single product – ASPHALT EXPANSION JOINT, sold under the SEALTIGHT name. The company evolved into a global manufacturer, offering more than 350 products that serve nearly every segment of the concrete construction industry through an extensive network of authorized distributors.Over the past century, W. R. MEADOWS has continually expanded its product offerings to include solutions across multiple product lines, including expansion joints, construction liquids, joint sealants, and complete building envelope systems, which encompass vapor barriers, below-grade waterproofing, above-grade air barriers, and roofing materials. Its portfolio also encompasses a range of specialty technologies designed to protect, enhance, and extend the life of concrete structures.From its Midwestern roots, W. R. MEADOWS has grown into an international operation with nine U.S. manufacturing locations, three in Canada, supported by a strong global network of distribution partners that enables the company to serve customers efficiently throughout North America and worldwide.Growth has also come through a strong portfolio of respected brands, including, HUEBERT FIBERBOARD, BLUE RIDGE FIBERBOARD, ALCOT PLASTICS, GEMITE, and DECK-O-SEAL. Together, these brands bring specialized expertise that strengthens W. R. Meadows’ position as a leading provider of comprehensive construction solutions.A key driver of W. R. MEADOWS’ success has been its enduring commitment to innovation and education. The company’s state-of-the-art Innovation Center, located at its headquarters in Hampshire, features advanced laboratory capabilities and a dedicated training facility that supports research, product development, quality assurance, and professional education for industry partners.“As we celebrate this milestone, we honor the people, partnerships, and principles that have guided us for 100 years,” said Matthew Price, President of W. R. MEADOWS, INC. “While we are proud of our history, we remain focused on the future - continuing to innovate, expand, and deliver trusted solutions that help build stronger, longer-lasting structures worldwide.”As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, W. R. MEADOWS remains deeply committed to the core values that have defined its success - Quality, Service, and Integrity. These values are shared by the distributors and partners who help deliver its trusted solutions to builders worldwide.W. R. MEADOWS: Building Solutions. Building Trust. Building Futures.For more information, visit www.wrmeadows.com

