Minister Solly Malatsi publishes draft Policy Direction on Rapid Deployment for public comment

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, has published a draft Policy Direction on Rapid Deployment for public comment.

The Policy Direction is another step by government to increase connectivity by speeding up and reducing the cost of building broadband and mobile infrastructure, while ensuring the process remains fair and lawful.

Rapid deployment refers to the process that allows network operators to roll out network infrastructure more quickly across the country. Fast and affordable connectivity depends on operators being able to build infrastructure efficiently.

At the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies Policy Colloquium last year, industry stakeholders noted that slow and inconsistent permitting processes, especially at municipal level, delay infrastructure deployment and increase costs, ultimately affecting the end user.

“This policy direction is about making the rollout of digital infrastructure simpler, faster and more consistent. In response to calls from industry about one of the key factors that drive up the cost to communicate, we aim to cut unnecessary red tape and end the fragmented approval processes that delay connectivity,” said Minister Malatsi.

Rapid deployment is recognised in Chapter 4 of the Electronic Communications Act. The Act allows network licensees to access public and private land to build and maintain networks in the public interest, while still respecting Constitutional rights, such as property and privacy.

Network infrastructure must be built with consideration for the topography and population density of an area.

This means operators often need access to public spaces such as parks, vacant land, road reserves, buildings, bridges and underground ducts. Access to private land may also be necessary to achieve optimal network design and reduce construction costs.

The draft Policy Direction provides guidance to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) to strengthen rules that support faster network rollout and improved infrastructure.

The draft Policy Direction asks ICASA to:

Review and, where necessary, strengthen the Facilities Leasing Regulations (2010) to make it easier for operators to share infrastructure, reduce duplication, limit environmental disruption and lower rollout costs.

Develop Rapid Deployment Regulations that establish clearer processes for access to land and infrastructure and for resolving disputes.

Support the creation of a central geographic information system database of network infrastructure to improve planning and infrastructure sharing.

Interested persons are invited to submit written comments within 30 calendar days of publication of the draft Policy Direction, as set out in the Government Notice. Late submissions will not be considered.

Enquiries:

DCDT Media Officer

Ms Tlangelani Manganyi

Cell: 060 886 4670

E-mail: tmanganyi@dcdt.gov.za

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