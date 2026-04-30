Tourism on South Africa’s increasing international arrivals

South Africa’s tourism sector continues to show strong and sustained growth with consecutive month-to-month increases in international tourist arrivals. In March 2026 911 962 visitors chose South Africa. This marks a 12,5% increase when compared to same period in 2025.

Following the record breaking 10.5 million arrivals in 2025, from January to March 2026, South Africa recorded 2 910 029 inbound travellers.

January 2026 1 133 533 (12,4% increase compared to January 2025)

February 2026 864 534 (13,1% increase compared to February 2025)

March 2026 911 962 (12,5% increase compared to March 2025)

“We welcome this growth, which once again illustrates that the partnership between government and the private sector is yielding positive outcomes. As we approach Workers’ Month in May, I want to express my gratitude to workers in the sector. It is their professionalism and ubuntu that elevate the experience of our visitors,” says Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille.

According to Statistics South Africa’s Tourism Satellite Account for South Africa report, in 2024 the tourism sector accounted for 953 981 direct jobs, constituting 5,7% of the country’s labour force. This means 1 in 18 workers was directly employed in tourism.

The Minister of Tourism also invites members of the media to Africa’s Travel Indaba media launch:

Date: Monday, 4 May 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Nelson Mandela Terminal, 151 Mahatma Gandhi Road, Durban

RSVP: Please confirm attendance by 1 May 2026 to sinethemba@southafrica.net

For streaming links, images, videos and further information please scan the QR Code and join the Tourism Department’s National Multimedia WhatsApp Group.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson for the Minister of Tourism

Aldrin Sampear

Cell: 067 138 3487

E-mail: asampear@tourism.gov.za

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