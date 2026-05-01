Social Development launches 2026 Child Protection Month in eDumbe, 3 May

2026 Child Protection Month (CPM) kicks off

Government of the Republic of South Africa will lead the 2026 Child Protection Month which will be launched on Sunday, 03 May 2026 at Prince Mangosuthu Sports Field, eDumbe, in KwaZulu-Natal Province.

The launch is expected to be attended by various Cabinet Ministers, Members of KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, civil society groups, NGOs and members of the public amongst other stakeholders.

The theme for the 2026 Child Protection Month is: “Working together in ending violence against children.”

Child Protection Month is a national campaign which aims to promoting the rights, safety, and well-being of children in South Africa.

This initiative is increasingly critical, as children continue to experience abuse, neglect, exploitation and harm across households, schools, communities and digital platforms.

According to the National Child Protection Register, first to third quarter statistics for 2025/26 financial year shows the recorded 8 984 cases of child abuse with 3 258 sexual abuse cases.

The Department of Justice’s statistical records show an increase of statutory rape to 199 for the 2025/26 financial year as compared to 127 of 2024/25 financial year. Children committing statutory rape is also a concern with 22 reported cases whilst 890 children committed rape. 129 cases are rape victims being under 18 years old.

Based on the statistics, 2026 CPM will focus on strengthening statutory rape case management, identification, reporting, investigation and provision of therapeutic services, with the goal of providing a coordinated multi sectoral framework for prevention and management of statutory rape cases to ensure the child victim receives immediate protection and ongoing psychosocial support.

A special focus will also be given to strengthening responses to statutory rape, given rising teenage pregnancies and persistent gaps in mandatory reporting and case handling as the country continues to experience high levels of gender‑based violence, child sexual abuse, and increasing rates of teenage pregnancy.

The CPW was first launched by the Department of Social Development as a week-long campaign back in 1997. In 2019 the campaign expanded to Child Protection Month, recognizing that a week was insufficient to address the escalating levels of violence against children.

The campaign is grounded in intersectoral collaboration, uniting government departments, civil society, international development partners, and community structures, with families remaining central as the primary unit of child nurturing, development and protection.

The closing of Child Protection Month will be held in Chris Hani District in the Eastern Cape Province on Sunday, 07 June 2026.

Enquiries:

Ms. Sandy Godlwana

Acting Chief Director (Communication) – National Department of Social Development

Cell: 082 678 5634

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