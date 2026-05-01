Minister Nomakhosazana Meth: Workers’ Day 2026



As South Africa joins the global community in commemorating International Workers' Day, we stand in solidarity to reflect on the profound resilience and enduring spirit of our nation's workforce. From the factory floors and deep-level mines to the bustling tech hubs and vast agricultural lands, the hands of our workers continue to build the foundation of our democracy and power up the engines of our economy.

This day is more than a holiday; it is a tribute to the men and women who serve as the heartbeat of our economy and the foundation of our democracy. May Day serves as an annual pledge to ensure that the Decent Work agenda is not just a policy framework, but a lived reality for every citizen. As we celebrate the victories won by those who marched before us, we acknowledge the work that lies ahead. The road to a fully employed South Africa requires collective action, social dialogue, and an unwavering focus on productivity and justice.

Consequently, we have declared 2026; the Year of Putting Young South Africans to Work, in Honour of the 1976 Youth and Commemoration of the Youth Uprising Golden Jubilee. Through our Labour Activation Programmes (LAP) and strategic interventions across all provinces, we are aggressively tackling unemployment. To date, we have handed over nearly R3.4 billion worth of contracts to LAP implementing partners in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, North West, Limpopo and Gauteng, to the benefit of 118 225 beneficiaries. By injecting significant investment into job creation and skills development, we are ensuring that the dignity of work is accessible to more South Africans than ever before.

We remain vigilant in our enforcement of the National Minimum Wage and occupational health and safety standards. A worker who is safe and fairly compensated is a productive worker, and a productive workforce is the only path to a prosperous South Africa. However, growth cannot exist without justice. As the Ministry of Employment and Labour, we have tabled before Parliament, Bills aimed at the protection of the rights of the labour force; the Employment Services Amendment Bill (ESAB), National Labour Migration Policy (NLMP), while the Labour Law Amendment Bills are currently undergoing public consultation. Employment Services Amendment Bill (ESAB) The Employment Services Amendment Bill aims to modernise the regulation of the labour market.

The primary focus is on the regulation of the employment of foreign nationals and enhancing job opportunities for South African citizens. The Bill amends the Employment Services Act 4 of 2014 to address rising unemployment and the high representation of foreign nationals in specific, lower skilled sectors, and has since been approved by Cabinet and taken to Parliament for further processing. National Labour Migration Policy (NLMP) The National Labour Migration Policy (NLMP) and ESAB are intrinsically linked, with the NLMP providing the policy framework for managing foreign labour and ESAB provides policy legal force. Together, they aim to regulate the employment of foreign nationals in our country through quotas and sector restrictions. Cabinet has also approved the National Labour Migration Policy.

Labour Laws Amendment Bill The Department has published the Labour Laws Amendment Bill, (2025) together with the Labour Relations amendment Bill, (2025) and related notices, marking an important step in strengthening protections for workers across the country. The proposed changes modernise key labour laws and introduce practical measures aimed at improving job security, promoting fairness, and extending fundamental rights to vulnerable and previously excluded categories of workers. The Bills also aim to improve enforcement mechanisms, ensuring that employees receive the full benefits of the law. In summary, the amendments introduce a more equitable parental leave system by replacing the fragmented maternity and parental leave framework with a shared parental leave model.

A single or sole employed parent is entitled to four months’ parental leave, while two employed parents share four months and ten days, subject to agreed arrangements or equal sharing in the absence of an agreement, with priority given to the birthing mother. The most vulnerable are workers often in retail, security, or hospitality, frequently vulnerable to irregular hours, no guaranteed income and last-minute cancellations. As the department of Employment and Labour, we remain committed to advancing a fair, modern and inclusive labour market that protects the dignity and rights of the labour force.

Our focus remains clear:

Strengthening Labour Protections: Ensuring safe, fair, and equitable environments for every worker, from our industrial hubs to our rural farmlands.

Driving Economic Inclusion: Expanding the reach of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and Compensation Fund to provide a robust social security net.

Accelerating Job Creation: Partnering with the private sector and training providers to bridge the skills gap and future-proof our workforce.

The Department of Employment and Labour remains steadfast in its commitment to not only protecting the rights of workers but actively creating fertile ground for sustainable growth. We stand at a critical juncture in our journey toward economic revitalization. The announcement of the 10 000 inspectors by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the State of the Nation Address is a significant jobs boost aimed at significantly strengthening our capacity to enforce compliance with labour legislation, protect vulnerable workers and ensure fair labour practices across all sectors of the economy. The 10 000 inspectors, together with the Project 20 000 inspector interns will support stability and fairness in the labour market. As we celebrate this Workers' Day, let us renew our social compact. I call upon organized labour, the private sector, and civil society to join hands with the government.

In the words of South Africa’s first democratically elected President, Tata, our beloved Dr Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela on the occasion of his Inauguration in 1994; “We know it well that none of us acting alone can achieve success. We must therefore act together as a united people, for national reconciliation, for nation building, for the birth of a new world.” Let us therefore continue to transform our labour market into an inclusive space of opportunity, innovation, and mutual respect. To the workers of South Africa: your labour is the architect of our future. We salute your contribution to this great nation.

On behalf of the Department, I wish all South African workers a peaceful and reflective Workers' Day.

Media enquiries:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai

Ministry Spokesperson.

Email: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za

Cell: 072 737 2205.

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