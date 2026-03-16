Genuine Optics 450GB per Wavelength Optical Engine

Live demo at OFC 2026 Highlights Optical Engine for 3.2T Pluggable and Future 6.4T+ CPO/NPO/XPO Architectures

Our latest optical engine demonstrates the performance required for next-generation 3.2T designs while reinforcing our leadership in in-house silicon photonics.” — Madhave Bhatta, CEO, Genuine Optics

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genuine Optics will showcase its latest high-speed optical engine at OFC 2026, demonstrating a key building block for the next generation of AI and hyperscale data center interconnects.Genuine Optics will showcase its latest high-speed optical engine at OFC 2026, demonstrating a key building block for the next generation of AI and hyperscale data center interconnects.As the industry moves beyond 1.6T pluggable optics and begins planning for 3.2T and even higher-bandwidth systems, optical connectivity must deliver more speed, better power efficiency, and a practical path to higher density. Genuine Optics’ latest eight-channel 400G per wavelength transmit/receive optical engine is designed to help meet those demands.The new engine combines advanced optical design, packaging, and a next-generation 400G DSP architecture to achieve 450Gbps PAM4 per wavelength, placing it among the industry’s most advanced optical engine platforms. The technology is designed to support future 3.2T pluggable modules and also provide a foundation for 6.4T-class CPO, NPO, and 25.6T XPO systems.For Genuine Optics, this demonstration reflects a broader strength in next-generation optical interconnects: helping customers move toward higher bandwidth while balancing density, power, manufacturability, and system scalability.“AI infrastructure is driving a major transition in optical interconnect technology," said Madhav Bhatta, CEO of Genuine Optics. "Our latest optical engine demonstrates the performance required for next-generation 3.2T designs while reinforcing our leadership in in-house silicon photonics across linear optics, advanced pluggables, and future high-density architectures.What Genuine Optics is demonstrating:450G per wavelength performanceThe optical engine delivers 450Gbps PAM4 per lambda, supporting the move toward 400GB-per-lambda optical designs and enabling future 3.2T optical channels.A practical path to 3.2T pluggablesGenuine Optics supports both DSP-less and DSP-enabled development paths, giving customers greater flexibility as they design 3.2T DR8 and other high-speed pluggable modules for AI factory deployments.Foundation for future CPO, NPO, and XPO systemsThe new optical engine helps address key technology challenges on the path to 6.4T and beyond, supporting future co-packaged and near-packaged optical designs and the new XPO standard where density and thermal performance become increasingly critical.About Genuine OpticsGenuine Optics delivers high-performance optical transceivers and active cable solutions engineered for the demands of AI networking and modern data centers. From its headquarters in San Jose, CA, the company provides a complete portfolio of interconnect technologies—spanning fully retimed (FRO), linear retimed optics (LRO), linear pluggable optics (LPO), active electrical cables (AEC), active copper cables (ACC), and ZR optics. This technological breadth is backed by robust manufacturing capabilities in Thailand, ensuring scalable production and supply chain reliability for a global customer base.Genuine Optics ContactGenuine Optics Media Relations(669) 342-5892Media@genoptics.com

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