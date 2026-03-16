Simply.Coach Makes G2's Best Software List 2026

Simply.Coach Named in Top 50 Software in India by G2

Simply.Coach, the leading digital coaching platform, has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Software Companies in India in the G2 2026 Best Software Awards.

Our mission is to empower coaches, coaching businesses, and enterprises to deliver transformation at scale. Being based on authentic user reviews, this award validates our customers' trust in us.” — Kiran Narasareddy, Founder - Simply.Coach

NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simply.Coach, the all-in-one digital coaching platform for professional coaches and enterprises, has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Software Companies in India in the G2 2026 Best Software Awards.

As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches more than 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. The Top 50 Software Companies in India list recognizes software providers that have demonstrated exceptional customer satisfaction and market presence, based entirely on verified customer feedback and G2’s proprietary scoring methodology.

This recognition places Simply.Coach among an elite group of software companies in India that are delivering measurable impact for their users and earning consistently high ratings from customers.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized by G2 as one of the Top 50 Software Companies in India,” said Kiran Narasareddy, Founder at Simply.Coach. “Our mission is to empower coaches, coaching businesses, and enterprises to deliver transformation at scale. Being based on authentic user reviews, this award validates the trust our customers place in us.”

Simply.Coach provides a secure, purpose-built platform designed specifically for coaching professionals and organizations. With integrated scheduling, goal tracking, session notes, client workspaces, and enterprise-grade compliance including GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC 2 compliance, Simply.Coach enables coaching businesses to streamline operations, deepen client engagement, and scale with confidence.

“As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the ‘answer moment’ must be earned with credible proof,” said Godard Abel, Co-founder and CEO at G2. “Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they’re also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year’s winners, including Simply.Coach. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact.”

About G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards

G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm. Rankings are based on verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data.

About Simply.Coach

Simply.Coach is a comprehensive digital platform built to help professional coaches and coaching businesses manage, deliver, and scale their practice. Designed for individual coaches, coaching firms, and enterprises, the platform centralizes client management, session workflows, progress tracking, and compliance, enabling coaching professionals to focus on what matters most: creating meaningful transformation for the client.

For more information, visit https://simply.coach.

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