Simply.Coach is Now SOC2, GDPR and HIPAA Compliant

Simply.Coach is aligned with SOC2, GDPR and HIPAA regulations. It is the only coaching management platform compliant with all 3 regulations.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simply.Coach is pleased to announce compliance with SOC2, GDPR and HIPAA regulations. As a process to become compliant, the coaching management platform was tested by a specialized security partner. All the processes involving storing, managing and processing of customer data were documented and verified.

Here’s what each compliance entails:

SOC2: A component of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPAs), SOC2 defines criteria for managing consumer data based on 5 “trust service principles” – security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

GDPR: The most stringent privacy and security law in the world, the EU put the GDPR into effect in 2018 to regulate how companies process and use EU residents’ data collected online. It provides a legal framework to ensure safety of data by requiring companies to have robust processes to store and manage personal information.

HIPAA: The Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act is a federal law in the US which requires measures to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without patient’s consent or knowledge.

As the leading coaching management platform trusted by ICF and EMCC credentialled coaches worldwide, Simply.Coach prioritizes privacy, security and confidentiality of coaches and their clients. Getting certified in compliance with SOC2, GDPR and HIPAA is an attestation of these efforts. Coaches relying on the Simply.Coach platform will now be more confident in using the platform and pitching to large-sized businesses that have mandatory requirement of these compliances.

“Coaching is a very personal and confidential journey that one undertakes. Since the beginning, we have been cognizant of this fact and ensured we have privacy, security and confidentiality built into Simply.Coach. Today marks the logical next step in our journey where we have external partners attesting to the highest measures put in place to provide a secure place for people to have their developmental conversations” said Kiran Narasareddy, Founder of Simply.Coach.

About Simply.Coach
Simply.Coach is an enterprise-grade coaching management software designed to be used by individual coaches and coaching businesses. Trusted by ICF and EMCC-credentialed coaches worldwide, Simply.Coach is on a mission to elevate the experience and process of coaching with technology-led tools and solutions.

