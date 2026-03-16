MIRhosting enhances compliance and risk controls with Handelzeker

MIRhosting and Handelzeker highlight secure hosting and trusted infrastructure.

The integration is designed to deliver faster, more reliable customer checks and support ongoing compliance improvements.

These situations can arise at any time, even after onboarding. That’s why we invest in stronger procedures and continuous monitoring, with Handelzeker as part of a broader system.” — Andrey Nesterenko, CEO of MIRhosting

ALMERE, NETHERLANDS, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIRhosting, a leading provider of cloud, colocation, and connectivity solutions, has further strengthened its security and compliance framework by integrating solutions from Handelzeker. Through this step, the company is investing in automated customer due diligence , sanctions screening, and enhanced risk and abuse management processes.Handelzeker’s mission is to make compliance solutions easily accessible to businesses, enabling them to contribute to the fight against terrorism financing and money laundering. MIRhosting’s partnership with Handelzeker recently began and is currently in the implementation phase. The integration is being carried out via an API connection, which allows customer data to be automatically screened against multiple international data sources, including EU sanctions lists, PEP registers, and adverse media databases.A broader view of securityAccording to MIRhosting, the meaning of “security” has expanded significantly in recent years. While the focus was once primarily on traditional infrastructure threats such as hacking and DDoS attacks, legal and compliance risks now play an equally important role.As a Dutch company operating internationally, MIRhosting takes this responsibility seriously. The company is restructuring its onboarding and control processes, with particular attention to sanctions-related risks, the Dutch Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Act (Wwft), AML/CTF obligations, and the risk of terrorism financing.Compliance and risk managementStructured customer screening serves both compliance and risk management objectives. In an infrastructure environment, blind spots can result in substantial operational and reputational risk. By applying risk-based customer due diligence and continuous monitoring, MIRhosting safeguards its operational continuity, business partners, and legitimate customers.The company follows a strict privacy-by-default approach and complies with applicable regulations, including the GDPR , relevant EU directives, and the Digital Services Act. Customer content is only processed when explicitly requested or when there is a formal and lawful request from competent authorities.Continuous improvementA key reason for strengthening MIRhosting’s internal processes was a previous case in which a customer became indirectly linked to sanctions exposure. In line with its legal and compliance obligations, the company immediately terminated services and engaged external legal counsel to ensure the matter was handled with due care.MIRhosting has high expectations for the partnership and believes the integration will contribute to faster, more reliable customer screening and a further professionalization of its security and compliance framework.About MIRhostingMIRhosting is a European IT provider with its own infrastructure and has been active since 2004. The company specializes in fully managed colocation, connectivity, and cloud solutions. With more than 10 strategically located data centers worldwide and a team of highly qualified professionals, MIRhosting delivers personalized support and innovative solutions to customers around the globe.

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