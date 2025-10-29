MIRhosting Introduces Three Levels of Private Colocation Services: Unmanaged, Managed, and Premium

MIRhosting engineer at work inside the Amsterdam data center.

Three new Private Colocation tiers provide flexible options for companies seeking the right balance between autonomy and managed support.

We believe flexibility builds trust. Every client can now choose how involved they want to be - from complete control to total care” — said Andrey Nesterenko, CEO of MIRhosting

AMSTERDAM , NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIRhosting, a provider of corporate IT infrastructure solutions, has announced three new Private Colocation service tiers. Clients can now choose the level of management and technical support - from full self-service to complete hands-off operation.Until recently, MIRhosting offered only fully managed colocation . The new model introduces three flexible options available across all company data-center locations under a unified European standard. Unmanaged colocation : Designed for experienced clients who prefer full control over their equipment and operating environment. This plan offers direct rack access and the freedom to manage all technical aspects independently, while still maintaining on-demand access to MIRhosting’s network and infrastructure services. It’s the most cost-effective option for businesses seeking autonomy and direct interaction with their hardware.• Managed colocation: A balanced option for companies that need dependable colocation without maintaining an in-house technical team. MIRhosting provides installation, setup, and ongoing administration, along with network connectivity, remote hands, and optional hardware leasing — managed as a single, integrated service. Insurance coverage applies during transport and technical work, ensuring stability, safety, and predictable operations.• Premium colocation: Created for enterprises that expect a fully managed, turnkey colocation experience. The plan provides dedicated account management, round-the-clock technical assistance, and a priority engineering team responsible for every operational process. MIRhosting also offers guidance on infrastructure scaling and performance optimization to keep systems stable and efficient across all locations.The new model reinforces MIRhosting’s focus on transparency and client choice. All work within managed packages is performed by certified engineers, ensuring reliability and peace of mind through full insurance coverage.All three Private Colocation plans are now available. MIRhosting operates as a subcontractor and technology partner for leading data centers across Europe, delivering services beyond the standard scope of traditional colocation providers.About MIRhostingMIRhosting B.V. is a European IT infrastructure provider based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The company partners with major data centers in Europe, the U.S., and Asia to deliver colocation, dedicated servers, cloud infrastructure, connectivity and 24/7 managed services with transparent pricing.

