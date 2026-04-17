MIRhosting strengthens internal expertise in GDPR, compliance and customer due diligence

AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIRhosting has further expanded its internal knowledge and capabilities in the areas of data protection, compliance, and customer verification. The team recently and successfully completed a specialized training as part of the Handelzeker In-house Expertise program. With this investment, the company takes another step in strengthening how it handles customer data and manages compliance-related risks.The training focused on key areas of laws and regulations, including the Dutch Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Act (Wwft), Customer Due Diligence (CDD), monitoring and review processes, client acceptance procedures, and the Sanctions Act. This has provided the team with deeper insight into both the regulatory framework and its practical application in day-to-day operations.Deeper focus on data protectionA key part of the training was a deeper focus on data protection under the GDPR. MIRhosting emphasizes that protecting customer data is an essential part of responsible business practices. In line with these principles, the company only collects and retains information that is necessary for legitimate business purposes. Data is not kept longer than needed and is not used without a valid reason, unless legal obligations require certain records to be retained.In addition, the team has strengthened its understanding of compliance and risk assessment. This includes conducting customer due diligence, verifying identities, identifying ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs), and recognizing higher-risk situations. Special attention was also given to identifying cases where information may be incomplete or misrepresented, as well as using reliable sources to assess customer profiles.Better understanding of sanctions regulationsThe training also contributed to a better understanding of sanctions regulations and risks associated with different jurisdictions. This enables MIRhosting to more effectively determine when additional caution is required and to further strengthen its internal processes.According to MIRhosting, trust is built not only through reliable infrastructure and strong service, but also through the way an organization operates behind the scenes. Clear processes around data protection, customer verification, and compliance are an essential part of building a dependable and sustainable business.With this investment, MIRhosting reaffirms its long-term commitment to growing as a responsible and future-proof company, with strong internal quality standards and a continued focus on security and regulatory awareness.About MIRhostingFounded in 2004, MIRhosting is a leading provider of cloud, colocation, and connectivity solutions headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands. Its mission is simple: to provide businesses with robust, scalable, and environmentally responsible IT solutions tailored to their unique needs.With more than 10 strategically located data centers worldwide and a team of highly qualified professionals, MIRhosting ensures personalized support and innovative solutions for customers around the globe.

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