Influential Women Showcases Carrie Wiesley: Data Intelligence Manager at CBRE

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing Over a Decade of Experience in Data Analytics, Research, and Global Data ManagementPhoenix, Arizona – Carrie Wiesley serves as a seasoned Data Intelligence Manager at CBRE, bringing more than 12 years of experience in data analytics, research, and global data management. Throughout her career, she has built a reputation for operational excellence, strong leadership, and the ability to translate complex data systems into actionable insights that support business decisions across global markets.Carrie began her career with CBRE as a researcher, steadily advancing through analytics and data management roles. Along the way, she consistently demonstrated a willingness to take on additional responsibilities, solve cross-functional challenges, and formalize processes within a rapidly expanding global department. Her progression reflects both her technical expertise and her ability to navigate the evolving demands of large-scale data environments.Today, Carrie’s work focuses on managing operational data across more than 15 countries, ensuring the standardization of processes, data quality, and system alignment across multiple platforms. Her role requires close collaboration with international teams, local market leaders, and cross-departmental partners to ensure that data operations remain consistent, accurate, and strategically aligned with the company’s broader objectives.In her current leadership position, Carrie specializes in people management and global coordination. She guides offshore teams while maintaining strong relationships with regional partners, ensuring that complex data operations support key business initiatives. Known for her ability to oversee intricate, cross-functional projects, she brings a steady focus on accuracy, efficiency, and compliance—critical elements in a data-driven commercial real estate environment.Carrie attributes her professional success to curiosity, dedication, and a willingness to continuously embrace new challenges. One of the most meaningful milestones in her career came when she and her team received a major recognition award within the organization.“One of the highlights of my career was winning a major recognition award with my team,” says Carrie. “This achievement was especially meaningful because I work in a commercial real estate division that is heavily male-dominated. Contributing to a team that earned company-wide visibility reinforced that women in analytics can excel and lead in high-pressure, data-driven environments.”Mentorship has also played an important role in shaping Carrie’s professional development. Early in her career, her hiring manager encouraged her to speak up in meetings and volunteer for challenging assignments, advice that pushed her to grow both personally and professionally. She also credits a director who continues to offer guidance, encouragement, and opportunities for advancement.“The mentors who supported me early in my career helped me build confidence and navigate leadership dynamics within a large global organization,” she explains. “Their support taught me the importance of advocating for myself while continuing to learn and grow.”Carrie now shares similar encouragement with young professionals entering the field, particularly women pursuing careers in analytics and data operations.“My advice to young women entering this industry is to stay confident, even when you feel inexperienced—every expert starts somewhere,” she says. “This field requires patience, curiosity, and the courage to speak up, even when you’re surrounded by senior leaders or working in male-dominated teams. Ask questions, stay persistent, and remember that your voice adds value from day one.”One of the most complex challenges in Carrie’s field is achieving global alignment. Integrating products, databases, and operational systems across dozens of countries requires balancing technical demands with diverse regional processes and cultural expectations. For Carrie, these challenges represent opportunities to strengthen collaboration, solve large-scale problems, and expand her impact within the organization.She views the continued expansion of global data operations as a promising avenue for both innovation and professional growth. By improving standardization, strengthening data integrity, and supporting strategic business decisions, Carrie plays a vital role in ensuring that global teams operate with clarity and efficiency.The values that guide Carrie both professionally and personally are perseverance, humility, and consistency. In her work, she believes strongly in advocating for herself while remaining collaborative and grounded when working with global partners. She places a strong emphasis on building trust through reliability, transparency, and ethical decision-making—qualities that are essential in an environment where data accuracy and integrity are paramount.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Carrie enjoys staying active and engaged through sports. She is a passionate fan of football and basketball and enjoys cheering on her favorite NFL and college teams. Family time is also a central part of her life, and she especially enjoys bonding with her nephew over their shared love of hockey.Maintaining balance outside of the workplace helps Carrie bring energy, focus, and perspective to her demanding corporate role—allowing her to continue making meaningful contributions to global data operations and leadership within CBRE.Learn More about Carrie Wiesley:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/carrie-wiesley Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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