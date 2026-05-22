Allison K. Brenner, MA, PCC, Recognized by Influential Women, Advances Leadership Through Coaching

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of InnerVue and CEO of Momentum@Work Helps Individuals and Organizations Align Human Behavior, Emotional Intelligence, and Purpose-Driven LeadershipAllison K. Brenner, MA, PCC, is an accomplished I/O Psychology Consultant and Leadership Coach whose career has spanned more than 25 years at the intersection of human behavior, assessment, emotional intelligence, and personal growth. Through her consulting, coaching, and innovative leadership tools, Allison has dedicated her work to helping individuals and organizations better understand how people truly show up — and how greater self-awareness can unlock meaningful and lasting transformation.Based in Austin, Texas, Allison combines deep psychological insight with practical coaching strategies to help leaders align their values, behaviors, and impact. A former psychotherapist and Certified Professional Coach, she integrates behavioral science with co-active coaching principles to support both personal and professional development in a thoughtful, evidence-based way.Allison is the Founder of InnerVue, a groundbreaking self-awareness and feedback platform designed to make honest, multi-perspective insight accessible beyond traditional corporate settings. Through InnerVue, individuals are empowered to gather meaningful feedback, identify blind spots, strengthen self-awareness, and intentionally pursue growth in both their professional and personal lives.In addition, Allison serves as CEO and Founder of Momentum@Work, where she has spent decades designing and leading high-stakes assessment centers, leadership initiatives, and organizational development programs for clients across both public and private sectors, including federal agencies. Her work helps organizations make informed, evidence-based decisions related to hiring, promotion, succession planning, and leadership development.Recognized for her expertise in emotional intelligence, executive coaching, leadership assessment, and behavioral evaluation, Allison’s impact extends across industries and geographic boundaries. Whether coaching senior leaders, facilitating organizational assessments, or developing tools that democratize self-awareness, she remains focused on helping people evolve with greater clarity, purpose, and intentionality.Allison attributes her success to a combination of growing confidence over time, strong support from both her family of origin and her current family, and the patience to allow growth to unfold in seasons. She credits the flexibility and partnership of her husband with creating the space for her to evolve personally and professionally without sacrificing her broader passions and commitments.She also views her clients and colleagues as some of her greatest teachers. Through years of collaboration, trust, and shared experiences, they helped shape her leadership perspective and inspired the creation of InnerVue itself. Above all, Allison says her passion for purposeful service and her faith in God have grounded her work in meaning beyond personal achievement.When advising others entering leadership, coaching, or consulting fields, Allison encourages professionals to focus on earning respect rather than simply seeking approval. She believes individuals should actively seek feedback, protect their professional reputation, and intentionally develop emotional self-management and diplomatic conflict-resolution skills.The values guiding Allison both personally and professionally include clear communication, accountability, humility, integrity, and maintaining unconditional positive regard for people simply because they are human. These principles continue to shape her leadership philosophy and her commitment to helping others grow with authenticity and self-awareness.Through her work as a consultant, coach, entrepreneur, and innovator, Allison K. Brenner continues to help individuals and organizations build deeper insight, stronger leadership, and more meaningful human connections in an increasingly complex world.Learn More about Allison K. Brenner:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Allison-Brenner Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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