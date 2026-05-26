Influential Women Profiles Karen Lynn Gable: Senior Energy Advisor at Energy Select

LEONARDTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Social Work, Relationship Building, and Renewable Energy Advocacy to Help Homeowners, Churches, and Retirement Communities Embrace Sustainable Energy SolutionsKaren Lynn Gable is a Senior Energy Advisor at Energy Select, a locally owned and operated Maryland-based company founded in 2002 that utilizes its own installation crews. With more than six years of experience in solar sales, Karen has built a highly successful career helping homeowners, churches, and retirement communities transition to clean, cost-saving energy solutions while making the process approachable, educational, and deeply personal.One of five energy advisors on her team, Karen has become widely recognized throughout Southern Maryland as the company’s “residential and church solar” specialist. She currently works with multiple congregations and has successfully helped several churches adopt solar energy solutions through direct-pay opportunities and renewable energy initiatives. In addition, she has played an instrumental role in helping bring solar energy to nine cottages within Asbury Communities retirement communities in Maryland, reflecting her commitment to serving mission-driven organizations and families alike.Karen is passionate about helping people understand the long-term financial and environmental benefits of renewable energy. She believes solar energy is not only a smart financial investment for families and organizations, but also an important step toward protecting the planet for future generations. Her ability to build meaningful relationships with clients stems largely from her previous career in social work, where listening, empathy, and communication were essential components of helping others navigate difficult situations.Unlike traditional sales approaches that focus primarily on transactions, Karen prioritizes understanding each client’s needs, concerns, and goals before offering recommendations. She believes many sales professionals overlook the importance of listening carefully, while her social work background taught her that trust and human connection are the foundation of every successful relationship.Before entering the renewable energy industry, Karen built a meaningful career in human services and behavioral health. She earned her Master of Social Work Degree from The Catholic University of America and her Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology from Mount St. Mary’s University. Throughout her social work career, she worked closely with individuals and families facing challenges involving mental illness, intellectual disabilities, troubled youth, and difficult family dynamics.While Karen reflects fondly on the impact she made through social work, she has also found deep fulfillment in her current career, which allows her to combine service, entrepreneurship, and flexibility. She appreciates the independence that comes with managing her own schedule and building long-term customer relationships, often joking that she has closed solar deals while traveling or even from a boat.Karen attributes much of her success to the mentors she has encountered throughout her career. She especially credits Stacey Umbenour at Grafton, as well as James Horstkamp and Chris Horstkamp at Energy Select, for helping guide her professional growth and providing invaluable perspective. She believes mentorship is most effective when individuals are willing to openly share their fears, weaknesses, and challenges so they can receive honest guidance and support.When Karen first considered entering solar sales, she initially doubted whether she belonged in the industry because she did not view herself as a salesperson. However, one piece of advice completely changed her perspective: “You’re not selling anything, you’re educating.” That mindset shift allowed her to embrace the profession authentically by focusing on helping people make informed decisions rather than pressuring them into purchases.Karen now encourages young women entering the solar and energy industries to pursue the field confidently, emphasizing that it can be both financially rewarding and personally fulfilling for those willing to dedicate themselves fully to customer service and relationship-building. She believes success requires strong communication skills, persistence, time management, and the willingness to accommodate clients’ busy schedules, often during evenings and weekends.At the same time, Karen acknowledges the industry is evolving rapidly, particularly with changes involving the phaseout of the 30% federal tax credit for residential customers. As the industry adapts, she sees significant opportunities within churches, retirement communities, and mission-driven organizations seeking alternative ways to adopt renewable energy while continuing to give back to their communities.Helping people and serving others remain central to Karen’s values. Following the events of 9/11, she felt inspired to further support her community by volunteering as a firefighter in both Frederick and Emmitsburg, Maryland. Today, she continues to channel that same spirit of service through her work in renewable energy and her involvement in charitable causes.Karen is also deeply passionate about animal rescue and actively supports organizations such as the Feral Cat Rescue Association and Nirvana Horse Rescue, helping care for vulnerable animals and advocating for rescue efforts.Outside of work, Karen and her husband enjoy an active lifestyle centered around travel, sports, and outdoor adventure. Boating has become a favorite hobby, and the couple recently upgraded to a 30-foot Sundancer to explore the Chesapeake Bay together. She is also an avid sports fan who enjoys attending Washington Capitals hockey games and Washington Commanders football games. In addition, they enjoy hiking and exploring new destinations, including recent travels to Alaska and Ireland, as well as an upcoming trip to the Mediterranean Sea.Today, Karen Lynn Gable continues to combine compassion, business acumen, and environmental advocacy to help families and organizations save money, strengthen communities, and embrace a more sustainable future through renewable energy solutions.Learn More about Karen Lynn Gable:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/karen-gable , or through her profile on Energy Select, https://energyselectllc.com/team/karen-gable/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.