Dyani Catori, Recognized by Influential Women, Brings Human-Centered Innovation to UX and Product Design

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orlando-Based UX and Product Designer Combines Behavioral Research, Neurodiversity-Informed Design, and Lived Experience to Across SaaS and Consumer PlatformsOrlando, Florida — Dyani Catori is a UX and product designer with nearly five years of experience building digital products that actually work for the people who need them most. Her work is grounded in behavioral research, lived experience, and a neurodiversity-informed design perspective that consistently surfaces what standard user research misses and closes gaps rather than creates new ones.Across B2B, B2C, and SaaS environments, Dyani designs from behavior-driven observation and research, not assumptions. As an Afro-Latina designer, mother of five, and individual living with ADHD, she brings a depth of perspective to her work that shapes everything from information architecture to the emotional logic of how a product feels to use.Her current focus is Tether, a nervous system stabilization application she is designing and developing for individuals navigating emotional overwhelm, trauma responses, and high-stress environments. Tether is built on the premise that mental health support should not require a copay, a waitlist, or a diagnosis — it should be accessible to anyone, wherever they are. The app is designed with a particular intention for underserved communities that face systemic barriers to traditional mental health care.Dyani is completing her Bachelor’s Degree in UX at Full Sail University, building on an Associate’s Degree she earned there previously. Her path into design was not linear — she began her career in HR and customer service before discovering that design was where her analytical mind and creative instincts could do the most meaningful work.That trajectory included a deliberate pivot: after being initially rejected by Paylocity, Dyani refined her online presence, reapplied, and reached out directly to company leadership on LinkedIn. She was hired within a week. It’s the kind of move that defines how she operates — she does not wait for doors to open. She figures out how to open them.At Paylocity, she contributed to UX, digital engagement, and product communication initiatives before a company restructuring resulted in her team being laid off. Rather than step back from the work she cares about, she stepped further into it — using the transition as a catalyst to accelerate Tether’s development and deepen her commitment to building technology that serves people at their most vulnerable.Dyani believes AI’s most important function is not efficiency — it’s access and connection. She points to tools like ElevenLabs as examples of technology doing what it should: giving voice to people who didn’t have one, and expanding reach to communities that have historically been left out. That’s the standard she holds her own work to.Her message to women entering design is straightforward: your lived experience is not a liability — it is an asset. Show your work. Own your story. Build things that matter to you, because that’s where the most important work gets done.Learn More about Dyani Catori:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Dyani-Catori , through her website, https://www.dyani.design/ , or through her LinkedIn profile https://www.linkedin.com/in/dyanicatori/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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