Xander Gleaton Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xander Gleaton, founder of Saints by Day, Sinners by Construct (SDSC), is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares his journey from Air Force Special Operations to building a powerful mental health movement rooted in honesty, purpose, and resilience.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Gleaton shares how personal adversity can be transformed into purpose-driven impact. Drawing from his experiences in high-risk environments and the challenges that followed his military career, he explores the concept of turning pain into purpose. Through the lens of his brand, Saints by Day, Sinners by Construct, Gleaton opens the conversation around identity, addiction, grief, and suicide prevention, encouraging others to embrace honesty and vulnerability as tools for growth and connection.Xander’s episode will be available soon on the Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/xander-gleatonqcdbh5kc

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