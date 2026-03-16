Maverick Power Appoints Bill McCanless as Chief Operating Officer to Scale Its Integrated Power Solutions Platform

Operations veteran steps into expanded leadership role as Maverick Power scales delivery of mission-critical power systems

Bill has been instrumental in building the operational backbone that allows Maverick Power to scale” — Tom Currier, CEO of Maverick Power

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverick Power today announced the appointment of Bill McCanless as Chief Operating Officer, expanding its operational leadership as the company continues scaling its integrated power solutions platform to support accelerating demand for critical power infrastructure across data center, commercial, and industrial markets.McCanless previously served as Vice President of Operations at Maverick Power, where he led cross-functional teams focused on quality, efficiency, and operational performance. His appointment reflects the impact of his leadership as Maverick Power continues to grow its platform for delivering integrated power systems.As Chief Operating Officer, McCanless will lead enterprise operations across engineering coordination, manufacturing execution, supply chain performance, and delivery readiness—ensuring Maverick Power continues delivering complex power systems with the speed, discipline, and consistency required for mission-critical power infrastructure McCanless brings more than 30 years of operational leadership across complex manufacturing and supply chain environments. Throughout his career, he has built scalable operating systems, developed high-performing engineering and manufacturing teams, and implemented continuous improvement disciplines that strengthen product quality and delivery reliability.As AI infrastructure, electrification, and large industrial demand accelerate, the need for reliable, repeatable power infrastructure deployment has become increasingly critical across markets. At Maverick Power, infrastructure is built by operators who know how to execute. The company addresses this challenge through an integrated operating model that brings engineering, manufacturing, and system design together within a unified power solutions platform, allowing complex power systems to be designed, built, and deployed with predictable outcomes at scale."As demand for power infrastructure accelerates, the companies that win will be the ones that execute with discipline and consistency. Bill brings the operational leadership required to keep Maverick moving fast while delivering the reliability our customers expect." said Tom Currier, President & CEO of Maverick Power.As Chief Operating Officer, McCanless will lead operational execution and continuous improvement across the enterprise, strengthening the systems and operating cadence that support Maverick Power’s long-term growth."Reliable power infrastructure depends on disciplined coordination between engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain," said McCanless. "Our focus is ensuring those systems continue improving as Maverick Power grows, while strengthening a strategic supply chain that gives both Maverick and our customers a meaningful advantage in reliability, responsiveness, and delivery."McCanless’ appointment reflects Maverick Power’s continued investment in operational leadership aligned with long-term infrastructure demand. In this role, he will also oversee deeper integration between engineering and manufacturing teams to ensure designs translate efficiently into production-ready systems.About Maverick PowerMaverick Power is an embedded original equipment manufacturer delivering integrated, factory-built power systems for data centers, electrification infrastructure, and large industrial applications. By integrating engineering, manufacturing, and system design into a unified delivery model, Maverick Power architects scalable power solutions built for repeatable deployment across markets. The company’s disciplined execution model supports infrastructure strategies where reliability, predictability, and speed of deployment matter most.

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