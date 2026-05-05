Maverick Power Continues Growth with More Than 1 Million Square Feet of New Manufacturing Space

Expansion in Garland and Dallas strengthens integrated power solutions platform for mission-critical infrastructure

This expansion is about building the platform for what’s next” — Tom Currier, President and CEO of Maverick Power

DALLAS–FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverick Power today announced a major expansion of its North Texas manufacturing footprint with the addition of two new facilities in the Garland and Dallas areas. The investment strengthens the company’s position as a leading integrated power solutions platform delivering highly configured infrastructure for mission-critical environments. More than 1 million square feet of new manufacturing capacity was added to accomplish this.This investment strengthens Maverick Power’s ability to deliver integrated power solutions at scale, expanding capabilities across modular systems—including skids, ePods, and other integrated equipment packages—alongside low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgear, Power Distribution Units (PDUs), Remote Power Panels (RPPs), Automatic Transfer Switches (ATSs), Static Transfer Switches (STSs), and Ring Main Units (RMUs).The expansion will create an anticipated 2,000 new jobs across engineering, manufacturing, and operations in North Texas while significantly increasing Maverick Power’s production capacity.The new facilities are designed to enhance production scale, improve speed to market, and support increasing demand from data centers, industrial operators, and other critical infrastructure sectors navigating rapid electrification and AI-driven growth.“Demand for integrated power infrastructure continues to accelerate, and our customers need partners who can deliver complete, engineered solutions with speed, quality, precision, and consistency. By investing in both manufacturing scale and integrated power solutions—including skids and ePods—we’re strengthening our ability to execute across the full lifecycle of mission-critical projects, delivering integrated solutions that reflect the standards that define Maverick,” said Tom Currier, President and CEO of Maverick Power.“Reliable power infrastructure at scale requires more than capacity; it requires integration,” said Bill McCanless, Chief Operating Officer of Maverick Power. “These facilities are designed to operate as one system, aligning engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain to deliver integrated solutions with speed, consistency, and precision.”With this expansion, Maverick Power continues to strengthen its position as a critical infrastructure partner, delivering integrated, energy-ready solutions that support the evolving demands of modern industry.About Maverick PowerMaverick Power is an integrated power solutions platform focused on engineered power distribution systems for mission-critical infrastructure . Working alongside EPC firms, contractors, and operators, the company designs, builds, and delivers integrated solutions that support complex, high-growth environments such as data centers and industrial facilities. Its approach centers on execution, responsiveness, and delivering reliable outcomes across the full project lifecycle. For more information, visit maverickpwr.com.

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